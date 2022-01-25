Johnny Depp reveals who his heart really beats for

Every time he talks about his children he lights up immensely. The gloomy Johnny Depp, one of the most interesting and talked about stars in Hollywood cinema, interviewed by Palacescope has made it known that his father is the role he cares about the most.

Everything else matters little or nothing. Lily Rose is 22, Jack is 19. Both were born from the relationship with Vanessa Paradis. The daughter, beautiful and identical to her mother, is an actress and model, while the brother for now seems not to be interested in the spotlight of the catwalks or the takes on the big screen.

Embed from Getty Images

“Nothing surpasses them or even comes close to them,” said Depp describing them as his true strength. The successes obtained over the years, the awards received, the covers have a completely different weight. “In work”, explained the multifaceted interpreter, “being satisfied with what one has done is death”. A career that of Johnny Depp, one of the most beloved actors of the nineties, who is going through a complicated phase. He himself accuses the stars and stripes of a boycott. To weigh there is also the stormy divorce from Amber Heard. Captain Sparrow’s legal battle is still ongoing and worthy of a movie. But without the happy ending.

(Photo Getty Images)