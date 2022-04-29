Johnny Depp, Rihanna, Al Pacino: Philippe Besson scratches the people

Posted Apr 29, 2022, 6:01 AM

The media trial opposing Johnny Depp to Amber Heard literally sank into glaucous and gravelly. There was talk of vodka bottles thrown in the face, excrement deposited in a bed, spitting, rails of cocaine, morbid text messages and repeated verbal attacks. A really great couple. The very definition of a happy marriage.

Al Pacino, 81, has found love again… The chosen one is Noor Alfallah, a jet-setter of… 53 years her junior. Which is not her first attempt with seniors since she was in a relationship with Mick Jagger, when she was 22 and the rocker 74… Which makes Pacino’s friends wink: “She only dates rich men who are older than her. » From there to believe that she is betting on short and lucrative relationships… But after all, why not take advantage of these old men who think they are irresistible?

Money always matters

Rihannawho is preparing to give birth, found it useful to specify to her followers (necessarily ecstatic) that she “don’t eat anything but tangerines soaked in salt” and discovered (all the same) a passion for chocolate donuts. We can’t wait for her pregnancy to end.

Taylor Swift now has a centipede named after her. It was discovered in Appalachia by a scientist who introduces himself as a fan of his. It must have made the singer really happy. A hairy centipede…

Since April 14, the kardashians are back in their own reality show on Disney+. According to variety, Kris Jennerthe mother, reportedly negotiated a $100 million ten-episode fee for her family. “Money always matters”, she confided. It had not escaped us.