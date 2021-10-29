Johnny Depp | Rome Film Festival

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor brought his melancholy and charm to Rome

Johnny Depp was the protagonist of an important day at the 16th edition of the Rome Film Festival. In the morning, in fact, in the section Alice in the City, introduced Puffins. An animated web-series, produced by Iervolino Lady Bacardi Entertainment and aimed at an audience made up of children. Puffins is the spin-off of the animated film Artic – A glacial adventure. Johnny Depp voices Johnny Puffins, a puffin with his facial features.

The aim is to send positive messages to children, to focus their attention on the salvation of the planet and on believing in themselves. The actor of Pirates of the Caribbean he met the Roman public and responded with affection to the attention he received from his fans. In fact, he defined them as “my employer”. On 11 October, in fact, in just 4 minutes all the tickets for the masterclass with Depp at theAuditorium della Conciliazione in Rome. Furthermore, the organizers were overwhelmed by numerous phone calls from admirers from all over Italy.

To Alice in the City’s early morning audience, Johnny Depp talked a little about the roles that made him even more famous around the world. Regarding Pirates of the Caribbean, in fact, he said: “I accepted the challenge of playing Jack Sparrow because to me it meant infiltrating the lines of the enemy, the Disney. And that was exactly what I wanted to do, because I wanted to have the freedom to broaden what were the boundaries of the character. And it was a pretty strong choice on my part, because I refused to change certain things about the character. ”

“Hollywood has become a place to go only on vacation”

She is known to all her difficult situation regarding her private life. Which is why he was fired by Disney and the Warner Bros, for which he should have continued the story of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in the steps of Grindelwald. All this led the actor to reflect on his future working: “In what my job as an actor is, or maybe it was, I always tried to accept new challenges. My career has always been there, it has been a very interesting path, but I continue to do what I like to do.

I hope that with Andrea and Monika there is the opportunity to make other films together. I am very grateful to have come out of this mechanism that spits out jokes or fairly predictable dialogue, based on formulas, which has nothing of interest. I like to make films that are something special, that come from something special. I don’t care about having a great director or a great actor. Maybe I have more pleasure in making a film with a fifteen-year-old girl who has something to say, or with a boy who goes around with his mobile phone, but who manages to express something.

I think by now Hollywood it’s a place to go only on vacation, because basically I think there is a lack of knowledge and skills. So I prefer to go in this direction rather than go to work in this hellish machine“. During the masterclass at the Auditorium della Conciliazione, Johnny Depp created a real show, in which he also involved the fans who shouted love and esteem at him from the armchairs of the galleries.

He often apologized to Bruna Cammarano, the interpreter, due to the fact that he was verbose in his answers. The actor explained how important it was for him to have participated in this animated project. Because, lately, reflecting on his children, he has reasoned that children are often considered little by entertainment creators. Then, he joyfully played an animal in an animated project, full of positivity for the little ones.

“I thank each of you for your warmth”

Johnny Depp he did not hide his melancholy tone in talking about his work as an actor. He confessed that everything that happened to him led him to make changes in his way of seeing projects. He said he will no longer pay attention to production companies, but will choose his roles considering the beauty and value of the project. Even if it will face low budget productions. It was not difficult, therefore, for the producer of Puffins, Andrea Iervolino, to reward him with a special recognition.

“Johnny has won so many awards in his life. And among the most important in the world. As we know, all prizes generally have a jury of five, ten, one thousand, two thousand, four thousand people at most. There has never been an award with a jury representing 60 million people. A statistic and survey was made by the festival Alice in the City with the main magazines of the sector in Italy, where it emerged that Johnny is one of the most loved artists of all time in Italy. ”

Johnny Depp, thrilled to have received the award, thanked the audience: “I’m practically speechless, which is good for Bruna. It is a great honor for me, but my greatest honor is to have spent time with you. I am beyond humility and I thank each of you for your love, your support, your warmth and your taking care of me. And I hope to be able to repay you in some way ”.

