Johnny Depp saved the life of his co-star, Goldeneye, on the set of The Sleepy Hollow Mystery, a 1999 film directed by Tim Burton, loosely based on Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Goldeneye was the Andalusian horse who in the film played Gunpowder, Crane’s companion, or the character played by the American actor.

The one-eyed horse, Depp’s faithful companion, was originally intended to be put down after filming was over but according to HorseNation.com, Depp stepped in and adopted Goldeneye after he finished shooting the film, thus saving him a dark fate.

The film is certainly not one of Depp’s greatest hits but the film still made a good profit with a gross of $ 207 million at the worldwide box office against a production budget of $ 70 million. It is heartening to know that Depp’s heroic role in Burton’s film has warmed his heart to the point of deciding to adopt Goldeneye, saving his life.

Johnny Depp in Sleepy Hollow, directed by Tim Burton

Johnny Depp has seen better days both personally and professionally as, as far as his film career is concerned, the latest news to hit the front page of a newspaper was his firing from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

