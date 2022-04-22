Johnny Depp says Amber Heard assaulted him and he never physically responded

Fairfax, Virginia, USA

Johnny Depp laughed at the idea that his constant fights with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, would lead him to hit her during his court testimony on Wednesday.

“Violence is not necessary”said the actor while giving evidence in his defamation lawsuit against Heard. “Why would you beat up someone to agree with you?”

Depp also graphically described one last fight the couple had on the brink of divorce, when he said Heard and her friends pretended he was assaulting her. Shortly after, Heard filed for a restraining order. and was photographed with marks on her face.

The actor testified that Heard was on the phone with a friend and yelling “Stop hitting me, Johnny!”even when he wasn’t near her.

The fight started when Depp said that after his mother’s death, he had realized it was time for the couple to separate. The argument escalated, he declared, when Depp accused her of leaving human feces on his side from the bed in the penthouse they shared. He said that Heard kept denying it, but he was convinced that she was lying to him.

“She tried to blame the dogs. They were tiny Yorkies at 4 pounds (1.8 kilos) each,” he said.

Heard has accused Depp of physically assaulting her and sexually on multiple occasions, before and during their marriage. Depp sued Heard after she indirectly referenced those allegations in a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post.

Depp began addressing Heard’s allegations in detail on Wednesday. Heard has said that the first time Depp assaulted her was when the actor slapped her in 2013 after she made fun of a tattoo he had, which used to say “Winona Forever” when he was dating actress Winona Ryder and changed to “Wino Forever” after they broke up.

“It didn’t happen,” he said of the alleged hit. “Why would I be so offended if someone made fun of a tattoo on my body? That accusation never made any sense to me.”

Later, he addressed an alleged attack on a private flight in 2014 from Boston to Los Angeles while filming the movie “Black Mass” (“Criminal Pact”). Heard has said that Depp got drunk and assaulted her on the plane ride.

Depp testified that he took two oxycodone pills, an opiate to which he admits he was addicted at the time, he locked himself in the plane’s bathroom and fell asleep to prevent her from bothering him.

He took pains to explain the difference between falling asleep on opiates and blacking out on alcohol, insisting throughout his testimony that he was never addicted to alcohol.

Depp stated that he only had maybe a glass of champagne when he boarded the plane. But according to evidence presented at a similar trial in England, where Depp sued a British tabloid in a case he lost, Depp texted his friend, actor Paul Bettany, saying he drank half a bottle of whiskey“a thousand vodkas with Red Bull” and two bottles of champagne before the flight.

Depp also referred to a violent argument in 2015, shortly after they were married, in Australia that resulted in a cut to the tip of his middle finger. Said Heard was furious because Depp’s lawyers had asked him to sign a post-nuptial agreement. Depp said she retreated to a basement bar and began pouring himself shots of vodka, further infuriating her.

He said she threw two bottles of vodka at him, the second of which exploded on his hand at the bar, severing his finger to the point that the bone was exposed.

“I don’t know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that’s probably the closest I’ve ever been,” he said.

Depp said he began writing on the walls in his own blood to tell the lies he had caught Heard in.

The actor told doctors at the hospital that he had been injured and text messages from the time presented as evidence indicate that Depp was injured. Depp testified that he lied about the cause of the injury to protect Heard. In opening statements, Heard’s lawyers said the laws of physics do not support Depp’s story and they will present evidence to prove it.

Depp returned to court on Wednesday the day after he denied in court her allegations of domestic abuse. His testimony Tuesday in Fairfax County Circuit Court focused primarily on his difficult childhood, his rise to fame as an actor after a brief musical career, and the beginnings of his relationship with Heard after meeting her on the set of the movie 2011 “The Rum Diary” (“Diary of a seducer”). The couple married in 2015 and she filed for divorce a year later.

On his second day of testimony, he said that things began to change in his marriage when he felt that “suddenly I was wrong about everything” in Heard’s eyes.

Depp said that Heard insulted, belittled and berated him. The insults turned into big arguments from which “there was no way in or out” Depp said.

“Mrs. Heard was not capable of being wrong,” he added.

He said he constantly told her how wrong he was in various aspects of his life, including as an actor with a 30-year career.

Violence often ensued. sometimes with a slap or shove from Heard or with her throwing a TV remote control or a glass of wine in his face, Depp said.

“There were times when I would just go and lock myself in the bathroom or a place that she couldn’t access,” Depp said.

“Why did I stay? I guess I stayed because my father stayed (with my mother)… I didn’t want to fail,” he said. “I wanted to try to make it work. I thought maybe he could help her. I thought maybe I could make her aware.

Depp said that he used drugs and drank alcohol as a way to deal with Heard’s abuse and said that she drank a lot as well.

Depp said that at one point he stopped drinking to try to salvage the relationship, but that Heard refused to abstain, even when he asked her to help him sober up.

Depp sued Heard after she wrote the Washington Post article, in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.

He never mentioned Depp by name, but the actor and his lawyers said it was a clear reference to allegations Heard made in 2016 when the couple divorced and she filed for a restraining order against him.

Depp said the allegations and the article contributed to unfairly ruin your reputationmade him a Hollywood outcast and cost him his role in the lucrative “Pirates of the Caribbean” film franchise.

Heard’s attorneys say the article is truthful and does not defame him. They say that Depp ruined his reputation with his own bad behavior, including drug and alcohol abuse.