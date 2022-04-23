Johnny Depp Says Amber Heard Left Fecal Remains in Bed They Shared

The whole world has been shocked by the secrets that have been revealed about the stormy marriage of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard. And it is that just a few days after the trial began, the famous actor revealed that on one occasion his ex-wife left “human fecal remains” in his bed days after parting.

It was last Wednesday when for the second consecutive day in the litigation that confronts Heard, the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” reaffirmed his position in the face of the facts and assured that “never” has “hit a woman.”

For almost 4 hours, the jury made up of 10 people listened carefully to the chilling stories of Johnny Depp, same as They included details of the tortuous relationship that the actor couple had for five years.

In addition to accusing his ex-wife of defamation for an article he published in The Washington Post in 2018 in which he accused him of alleged domestic abuse, he revealed that One of the most unusual episodes lived with Amber Heard occurred when they were already separated.

Depp recalled a day when he went to the Los Angeles house they owned to collect his things and to his surprise found “human fecal remains” on their side of the bed that they once shared.

“It was so weird and so grotesque that I could only laugh“, specified the actor, who wore a serious look dressed in a gray suit, while a photograph of the described events was projected. For her part, Amber Heard silently listened to her ex-partner’s testimony with an expressionless look.

