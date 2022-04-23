Johnny Depp Says Amber Heard Left ‘Human Fecal Remains’ In His Bed

Depp declared for the second consecutive day in the litigation that confronts Heard, after a first day in which he assured that “ Never ” there was “ hit a woman ” in their life.

The actor Johnny Depp He assured this Wednesday that his ex-wife, also an actress Amber Heard let “ human fecal remains ” in his bed days after separating.

The ten people who make up the trial jury, which began on April 11 in Fairfax (Virginia, USA), They listened for more than four hours to new details of the tortuous relationship that the couple of actors had for five years.

In the litigation, the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” accuses his ex-wife of defamation for an article he published in the newspaper The Washington Post in 2018after his divorce, in which he claimed to have suffered “domestic abuse”.

In his turn to speak, Depp remembered a day when, already separated, he went to the house of The Angels that the couple shared to collect their things and found “human fecal remains” on his side of the double bed.

“It was so weird and so grotesque that I could only laugh”, Said the actor, clad in a gray suit, while a photograph of the feces was projected.

Heard, also present in the room, silently listened to the testimony of his ex-partner with an expressionless look thatAt times, he hinted at disapproval.

His statement is expected in the coming weeks.

In front of her, Deppmore agitated than on the first day, described his version of several of the fights he had with Heard, whom he described as a couple “abusive” and with whom he assured that he was so many years for fear of “fail” and even to a hypothetical suicide of the actress.

The actor offered details of the anger that the marriage kept in Australia in 2015 and in which supposedly Depp he lost a piece of his finger.

“I looked down and realized that I had cut the tip of my finger. She was looking directly at my bones, which were sticking out“, he claimed.

According to his account of the events, he went to the kitchen to pour himself a glass of vodka when the actress appeared and hit him with the bottle, cutting his finger on the glass.

The versions about the 2015 accident, which has been known for years, have varied with different explanations, like Depp cut himself with a knifewas caught in a door or, according to Heard, was injured by hitting himself with a mobile phone during a fit of rage.

The actor now blames his ex-wife directly, whom he also accused of putting out a cigarette in his face and even pretending that he had broken her nose with a handkerchief stained with red nail polish to simulate blood.

During his speech on Tuesday, Depp stated that he had taken legal action for the “responsibility to clean” your name and that your “goal is to know the truth”.

“It’s so weird when you go from Cinderella to Quasimodo in less than a second.”, he expressed.

During a three-year legal fight, Depp, 58, and Heard, 35, They have shared details about their life together and in which the actress claimed, in various ways, to have been a victim of ill-treatment.

The actor He asks his ex-partner for 50 million dollars for damages.

For his part, Heard has responded with a counterclaim in which he alleges that Depp has launched a smear campaign against him and claims 100 million.

It is the first time that the two celebrities face each other in court: in the trial held in 2020 in London, and that Depp lostthe actress attended as a witness, since the accusation was against the British newspaper The Sun for an article that described the actor as “aggressor of women”.