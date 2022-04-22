Johnny Depp says he never saw Pirates of the Caribbean

In the second week of the controversial defamation trial facing former actor partner Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Johnny He has taken the stand to give his testimony of several important events throughout his life. This April 21, Deppwho plays Captain Jack Sparrow in the hit franchise Pirates of the Caribbeanadmitted that he has not seen the first title of the saga and as incredible as it may seem, the actor shared his reasons.

We also recommend: Johnny Depp would not return to Pirates of the Caribbean even if Disney offered him 300 million

We see to Depp as the famous pirate for the first time in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 79% of the year 2003, a role that earned him his first Academy Award nomination. In 2006, Johnny reprized his role in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest – 54%, continued in 2007 with Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End – 45%, in 2011 with Pirates of the Caribbean: Navigating Stranger Waters – 32% and closed its participation in 2017 with Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge – 30%.

When to Depp was asked on the podium how the results of the first installment of Pirates of the Caribbean, the actor first responded by revealing that he never saw it, and continued his statement by saying that the movie had apparently been successful. These were the words of Johnny:

I did not see her. But the movie did pretty well, apparently. And they wanted to keep going, doing more… and I was fine with that.

Also read: Body language expert says Johnny Depp didn’t lie at trial

Many would think that it is quite strange not to be aware of your own work, but Johnny I had already talked about this some years ago. In an appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman from 2009, Depp He assured that he never watches his own movies if he can help it and explained it as follows:

In a way, you know, once my work on the movie is done, it’s really none of my business. I stay away. If I can, I would try to remain in a state of ignorance as deep as possible.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl It was directed by Gore Verbinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. It is starred by Depp alongside Keira Knightley, Orlando Bloom and Geoffrey Rush. The film was an unexpected success, with mostly favorable reviews and box office earnings exceeding $653 million worldwide. The Curse of the Black Pearl It was the fourth highest grosser of 2003, behind only The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King. 94%, Finding Nemo – 99% and Matrix Reloaded – 73%.

In case you missed it: Farewell? Amber Heard would have unfollowed Jason Momoa and he would have followed Johnny Depp on Instagram