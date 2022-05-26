Johnny Depp Says He Saw Amber Heard Abusing His Sister Whitney

The actor Johnny Depp has testified this Wednesday in the trial against his ex-partner, Amber Heard, before the jury in Fairfax, Virginia (United States). During his testimony, the interpreter has responded to the accusations that Heard and her witnesses in the case have spoken about in recent weeks.

Last week, the actress’s sister, Whitney Heard, assured that she witnessed how Johnny Depp hit Heard several times during a fight that took place at the ex-marriage’s house and then the actor asked her to sign a confidentiality agreement to ensure his silence.



Amber Heard and her sister Whitney Heard at the end of the trial that Johnny Depp had against the newspaper ‘The Sun’ in 2020 AFP

Whitney claimed that Johnny Depp punched her in the back

Amber Heard’s sister stated in her statement that the fight took place in March 2015, a month after the wedding of the two interpreters. According to Whitney Heard’s testimony, she saw the actor in the kitchen of one of her penthouses drinking and commenting on an argument she had had with the actress with one of her bodyguards while she cursed at her wife.





At that point, according to Whitney, Heard appeared upstairs from the kitchen and the two began to fight. In the midst of the strong discussion, the interpreter’s sister decided to go upstairs to calm Heard down, but the actor went up behind her and hit Whitney on her back. According to the witness, Amber Heard criticized the action and demanded that the actor not touch her sister and in response Johnny Depp hit Amber Heard in the face before the security guard separated them.



Amber Heard this Wednesday in the court of Fairfax in Virginia EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / AFP

In addition, the actress’s sister also stated that in 2013 Depp took one of Heard’s dogs out of the car window and then joked about putting the dog in a microwave.

Johnny Depp responds

In his turn Johnny Depp has declared that he felt sorry for Whitney because he has always seen her that Amber Heard treated her “like a punching bag or a target”. Likewise, the actor has stated that on many occasions her sister received many denigrating words from the actress and that she even threw wine in her face.





“I witnessed a lot of things. The wine thing in the face was something that happened in New York, which I think even came out in the newspapers, it was in an elevator,” said the actor in front of the Fairfax jury. What’s more, the interpreter has stated that he once saw Amber grab her sister and push her into a fight.



Actor Johnny Depp with his lawyer Camille Vasquez SHAWN THEW / AFP

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are facing a libel lawsuit. The actor denounced his ex-wife after Heard wrote an article in Washington Post in 2018 in which he described the mistreatment received by his ex-partners, but without mentioning the interpreter. Now, Depp asks the actress for almost 47 million euros for having sunk her public image with the article and the actress has responded with a counterclaim of 96 million euros for staining her public image with the judicial process.