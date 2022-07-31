Johnny Depp: Sea of ​​Dawn, the video game where he plays an eccentric pirate again | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

2022 has marked a before and after in the life of Johnny Depp for having won the lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heardwith which he cleaned up his image, and also for the gradual return to his daily routine and everything that the professional field of acting entails.

A few weeks ago he was seen on tour in England, where he was performing a musical concert, and now we have all witnessed his return to acting, although not in a series or movie, as many may imagine.

This is an appearance as a pirate in the commercial for a video game called “Sea of ​​Dawn”, which has brought to mind his remembered character of Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

Johnny Depp played Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean” (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures)

JOHNNY DEPP PLAYS A PIRATE AGAIN

In the aforementioned video, Johnny Depp plays an Irish pirate named Philip, who is apparently already retired and has many stories to tell the people who come to his bar.

Through Depp’s picturesque comedy, the character narrates his anecdotes as pirates, while some images of the video game in question are seen.

“SEA OF DOWN”

“Sea of ​​Down” is a free to play video game (free to download) developed by the Chinese company Changyou that is set in the 16th century, precisely at the height of maritime exploration.

In it, players will be able to perform various actions such as exploring seas, coasts, finding new cultures, fighting with rivals, etc. That is to say, the behavior of a seasoned pirate can be fulfilled.

The video game in question began in 2007 and already has more than 300 million users, mainly from mobile platforms (cell phones) and PCs.

JOHNNY DEPP AND HIS DESIRE TO DO COMEDY

Because the actor plays this pirate in a comical way, behind the scenes of the production, Depp assures that he wants to make a production of this genre.

“If there’s an opportunity for humor, I’m going to take it. I want to see a character who has the audacity to do things I would never do.”commented.

Thus, we could be surprised when, within a certain moment, we can see the actor starring in a comedy movie.