Johnny Depp secured a good divorce with this “signing” he had for his trial with Amber Heard

Follow the scandal for all known revelations in the defamation trial facing actors Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. In recent weeks, the trial took a complete turn when the testimony of the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ was revealed, in which he denounced having been mistreated several times by Heard. The actor prepared a strategy with the best legal advisers and hired the best lawyer, a specialist in divorce, who has managed to completely change the version of ‘battered woman’ imposed by the ‘Aquaman’ actress.

Johnny Depp hired the services of the lawyer Laura Wasser, better known as ‘The queen of divorce’ or ‘the terror of husbands’. yesYour name has become relevant in the judicial history of the United States, because she is a lawyer specializing in family law and because she has worked on the most notorious divorce cases in the world of entertainment, winning several lawsuits and obtaining situations in favor of her clients. .



Laura Wasser

In an interview for ‘The Times’, Laura Wasser explained that she takes the testimony of any client who comes to her office very seriously. “You have to keep in mind that separation is often the most serious thing that has ever happened to them. And it is not expected that they are going to behave as an example, ”she pointed out. His rates are expensive: $950 an hour, plus $25,000 in advance. Among the personalities that she has divorced are Heidi Klum, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Melanie Griffith, Britney Spears, Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian and Angelina Jolie,

Among his most recent divorces, in addition to the case of Johnny Depp, is the famous divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. When he managed to close the deal, he posted a photo on Instagram with his tongue hanging out and the caption “nice try.” Kardashian already knew her from her because she also hired her for her divorce from basketball player Kris Humphries, which lasted 72 days.



Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

“After years of experience, I couldn’t say where the secret lies. Those who are half crazy and get married on the spur of the moment often last. And then you run into lovely couples who can’t make their marriage work, ”she said in the interview, the lawyer for the interpreter of ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’. Laura Wasser is 54 years old and has two children that she had with two partners. She is the daughter of prominent attorney Dennis Wasser, and she graduated from Beverly Hills High School in 1986. She has a BA in Rhetoric from the University of California, Berkeley; She has a law degree from Loyola Law School and is a member of the State Bar of California.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard divorced in 2016 after 15 months of marriage, when she filed for a restraining order and accused the actor of ill-treatment, something Depp has since denied. However, the actor filed a lawsuit against Heard for damages, estimated at 47 million euros. Depp actor alleges that an article she published in “The Washington Post” in 2018 caused irreparable damage to her career as an actor and the million-dollar cancellation of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga, her greatest success.