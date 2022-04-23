Johnny Depp seeks to put a new spin on the trial with this video

Depp’s defense seeks to use these images to demonstrate Amber’s infidelity in a trial in which other celebrities such as Elon Musk and James Franco are expected to testify.

The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to give something to talk about, this week a video that the famous 58-year-old actor would have presented in court to prove his ex-wife’s infidelity went viral.

The images recorded in May 2016 show Amber entering the elevator in her apartment building and a second later she enters it next to a man who keeps his face covered all the time, but who is presumed to be James Franco, at one point, the actress walks backwards and both support their heads one with the other. In seconds they get off the elevator together.

The video would have been recorded a day after the fight that ended with the separation of Depp and the “Aquaman” actress.

American actor Johnny Depp denied on Tuesday that he physically assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard during his defamation trial statement. Photo: AFP

Depp’s defense would have used these images to demonstrate Amber’s infidelity, and also seeks to bring Franco to the stand to testify.

The trial began on April 11. Depp sued her ex-wife over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 after they divorced and in which she referred to herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

The actor filed the lawsuit for $50 million in damages. For his part, Heard responded with a libel countersuit against him and claims $100 million.