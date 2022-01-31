Johnny Depp sells his works as NFT

C.we knew Johnny Depp, 58, as an actor, as a director, even as a musician and producer. But, evidently, the interpreter of Sweeney Todd it’s even more multifaceted than we thought.

The interpreter de The Pirates of the Caribbeanin fact, for some time he has also been dedicating himself to a career as an artist. But he decided not to keep all of his works for himself, and put some of them up for sale in the form of NFT (Non Fungible Token) through a collection called Never Fear Truth (which has the same acronym as NFT), or “Do not fear the truth”.

In the collection appear the portraits of some of his old friends (Marlon Brando, Tim Burton), others actors that he admires (Elizabeth Taylor, Hunter S. Thompson, Heath Ledger), members of his family (his daughter Lily-Rose) and even a portrait of his own dog Mooh and di Bunnymana fictional character created from his son’s imagination.

Johnny Depp’s works on sale February 17, 2022

The site neverfeartruth.com was launched last January 26 and the February 17, 2022 some of the actor’s works will be offered for sale. Each NFT is equipped with ahigh resolution physical editionwhich the owner can only redeem once for the cost of production and delivery.

Selling NFTs also has one beneficial purpose. The value of the works has not yet been disclosed, but the actor has assured that 25 per cent of the proceeds will go to institutions and hospitalswith particular attention to those who care for children and minors, such as the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, the Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, the Elizabeth Taylor Aids Foundation, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Perth Children’s Hospital and the Gonzo Trust .

The purchase of a Depp work in NFT allows the buyer to also become part of the actor’s community, Discorda virtual place where fans and friends are kept in the know – and can participate – a creative projects in the field ofartfrom the music he was born in cinema.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED