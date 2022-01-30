Johnny Depp sells his works in the form of NFTs

Johnny Depp has put some of his paintings up for sale, such as NFTs, for the Never Fear Truth initiative, the proceeds of which will also go to charities.

Johnny Depp announced the sale of his works in the form of NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens) through a collection called “Never Fear Truth”, “Do not fear the truth”, which features the portraits of some of his greatest friends ever, members of his family and real movie legends.

Among the protagonists of Never Fear Truth, of course, cannot miss his longtime friend Marlon Brando, as well as Elizabeth Taylor, Hunter S. Thompson, Heath Ledger, Lily-Rose Depp, Tim Burton, and his late little dog Mooh. In one of the paintings in the collection Depp himself is depicted while in the one that is most likely the most special of all for the actor, you can see Bunnyman, the fictional character created by his son.

The star’s site was launched on January 26, and a lottery will be held shortly to decide who will be able to purchase the NFTs that will be offered for sale to lottery winners on February 17, 2022. Each NFT comes with a high-resolution physical edition and the owner can redeem it once for the cost of production and delivery.

We do not yet know the prices but what is certain is that 25% of all proceeds from the sale of Johnny Depp’s NFTs will be donated to charities such as Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, Elizabeth Taylor. Aids Foundation, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Perth Children’s Hospital and the Gonzo Trust.