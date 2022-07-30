Johnny Depp sells his works of art for more than three million, while Amber Heard dies of envy

The legendary American actor sold several of his works of art in a matter of hours, with a figure that exceeded three million dollars. Which by the way, at this time would not be bad for his ex-wife.

Johnny Depp he sold more than 3.5 million dollars in works of art that he made himself and he did it in a matter of hours, thanks to the great quality and authenticity that he reflected in each of his works.

The famous actor who gave life to ‘Jack Sparrow’ posted on your account official of Instagram that sold some of the paintings that he had made, through ‘Castle Fine Art’ in London England.

This was Johnny Depp’s debut collection, it sold 780 pieces after they were offered in all 37 Castle Fine Art galleries in the aforementioned city.

Depp called it ‘Friends and Heroes’ as it represented the people who inspired him, such as Al Pacino, Keith Richards, Elizabeth Taylor Y Bob Dylan.

It has been reported that a complete portfolio of four images sold for over $18,000, while individual framed images sold for around $5,000.

“I have always used art to express my feelings,” Depp said. “My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. Nobody should ever limit themselves,” she added.

The moment served to remember that his ex-wife, also an actress AmberHeard, Right now he is going through a severe financial crisis, since he does not have enough money to pay the debt that the jury of the trial that both had ruled for the actress, which was more than 10 million dollars.