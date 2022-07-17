Johnny Depp sings about Amber Heard in the lyrics of his next album

EFE Latam Videos

Divisions over Ukraine prevent consensus at G20 Finance meeting

Jakarta, Jul 16 (EFE).- The pressing food and energy security crisis was not reason enough for the G20 finance chiefs, meeting in Bali (Indonesia), to agree on a joint statement this Saturday after two days of meetings marked by divisions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “I think we all agree that this G20 meeting has taken place in very difficult circumstances due to geopolitical tension,” said Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati at a press conference this Saturday on the island of Bali ( Indonesia), where the meeting took place. It was the minister’s way of justifying that, despite Indonesia’s attempt to mediate between Russia and its partners and Ukraine and its own, a joint statement had not been achieved that would lay the foundations for the road to recovery, given the inflationary pressure that grips consumers across the globe. One of the big stumbling blocks in the talks between the chief financial officers of the 20 main industrialized and emerging countries was agreeing to what extent to blame the Russian invasion of Ukraine for the current economic debacle. “Some countries have opinions regarding this war, and others have different opinions, but on most issues we all agree,” Indrawati stressed, specifying that, of the fourteen paragraphs that summarize the conclusions of the meeting, only two they had objections, without giving further details. The meetings were marked by divisions between two blocs: the US and its allies, on the side of Ukraine, and China and Russia and the more neutral countries. The Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, Janet Yellen – who arrived in Bali while inflation continued to rise in the US, shooting up to 9.1 percent in June – the European Union and Australia these days blamed Moscow directly for the “unacceptable” prices, in the words of the American. Yellen today from Bali demanded “action” from her G20 counterparts to address the global food and energy security crisis, and one of her priorities was to promote a mechanism to impose a cap on the price of Russian crude oil, an issue that is anathema to Russia. and countries like China and India. Despite being one of Yellen’s objectives, Indrawati assured today that the alleged ceiling was not discussed in the multilateral talks and that, “if anything,” she clarified, “it was the subject of the bilateral talks.” The minister considered that the meetings ended in the “best possible way”, given the circumstances, and she listed the achievements, overshadowed by the lack of consensus on the final statement, which fuels fears about the group’s capacity for action. Among them, she assured that the G20 had committed to creating a forum between the ministers of Agriculture and Finance to attend to food and fertilizer needs, in line with the one that already exists among those of Health regarding the covid-19 pandemic. . Regarding the latter, the minister highlighted the progress of the Financial Intermediary Fund (FIF), sponsored by the World Bank, to prepare the global response to future pandemics, which, she said, already has a contribution of 1,280 million dollars and ” will be released this year,” with some countries joining from Bali. “We have also made progress on how to increase the weight of the private sector and financial institutions in the fight against climate change,” added the Indonesian, also highlighting the harmony among the members of the group on the need to regulate cryptocurrencies and exchanges on international taxation. Some progress is not as notable as concrete agreements on the energy and food crisis would have been, but it is still a step forward compared to the previous G20 finance meeting in April in Washington, when the United States and its partners They left the room in protest against Russia. This time there were talks – with Russia sending a delegation headed by the deputy finance minister – without any session being boycotted, something that Indonesia celebrates, assuring that the meetings will continue in the future. “This is the best possible outcome,” the minister reiterated with almost relief, adding that “the world needs even more collaboration because we have realized that no country can solve problems alone.” According to the Indonesian central bank, the meeting was attended in person by 17 finance ministers and 10 central bank governors, out of a total of 407 delegates, in addition to 120 connected electronically. The G20 is made up of Germany, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, South Korea, the United States, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Russia, South Africa, and Turkey. plus the European Union. Among the invited countries are Spain, the Netherlands, Fiji, Cambodia, Rwanda, Senegal, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. (c) EFE Agency