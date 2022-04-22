Johnny Depp slams Amber Heard in video shown in court, wrecks kitchen | Beet



Johnny Depp’s infamous kitchen rampage against Amber Heard just played in court… and the video shows him banging on cabinets, pouring wine and going “crazy” with his words.

The actor’s testimony was presented Thursday for the third day, with footage that Amber secretly recorded in her kitchen and was shown to the jury.

You hear Johnny swear as he punches and kicks the kitchen cabinets and drawers, then grabs a glass of wine as Amber asks what’s got him so upset… “Did something happen to you this morning? I do not think so. Do you want to see crazy? I’m going to drive you crazy. Here is your crazy. All your crazy

Depp breaks a glass in the middle of his tirade and ends up pouring a large glass of wine before realizing the device is recording him… leading to an apparent fight.

Johnny was asked about the video in court and said, “Being illegally recorded by his chosen other fits in pretty well with the rest of the photographs”… apparently referencing the other evidence presented in court.

Depp admitted to assaulting “a couple of cabinets” but said he did not hit Amber during the incident.

Johnny was also asked if he would pour himself a “mega pint” of red wine… but he said it was just a “large” glass.

TMZ first got hold of the video in 2016, when our sources told us it was filmed a few months before the May 21 incident in which Amber claimed Johnny hit her. At the time, a source close to Depp told us the video was “heavily edited.”