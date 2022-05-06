“Johnny Depp slapped me,” Amber Heard tells court through tears

Amber Heardwho took the stand on Wednesday to tell his side of the story in the defamation case, has argued that Johnny Depp beat her repeatedly during drug- and alcohol-fueled rages that she says turned her ex-husband into a “awful thing”.

Taking the witness stand in the fourth week of the trial, Heard argued that in 2012 a pattern of violence began.

Johnny Deppwho sued heard for a story she wrote describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse, she has denied any wrongdoing.

During several hours of testimony in court in Virginia On Wednesday, the 36-year-old actress looked back on her early childhood and early interactions with the “charismatic” Depp on the set of the 2011 film The Rum Diary in Puerto Rico.

The pair reconnected at a press tour for the film several years later, during which Heard said that “they fell in love”.

The happiness of the early stages of their relationship, she added, was soon overshadowed by derogatory comments he began making in 2012, the same year she alleges the actor first hit her.

“I will never forget”said about the first alleged incident of physical violence.

In her testimony, the actress Aquaman sought to portray the star of Pirates of the Caribbean as someone who could be warm and kind, but would become enraged, sometimes at perceived infidelity, when under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Amber Heard said he tried to hide his substance abuse, which ranged from drinking liquor to drinking “a lot” of cocaine.

“It would be accusations, accusations and then he would explode”Heard said, adding that Depp was slapping her and “hit”. After the fights, Heard said that “would disappear”.

“He would come back clean and sober and be very nice and very apologetic and we’d be fine again.”he added.

Heard also alleged that Depp made a “cavity search” on her after an altercation during a drug-fueled desert party in HicksvilleCalif.

“I stayed there”she said through tears.

Heard claimed that Depp ripped her dress off on one occasion and made a “cavity search” when he thought she had hidden cocaine, saying she started “search me”.

“He’s ripping my dress… he’s grabbing my breasts, he’s touching my thighs”Heard said from the witness stand.