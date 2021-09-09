Johnny Depp, son Jack in the new Instagram photos

Perhaps following his father’s example Johnny Depp, the still very young Jack Depp, the star’s younger son Sweeney Todd and Pirates of the Caribbean he opened his personal Instagram profile, filling it with photos and memories and showing his father’s fans and now also his fans (even if he has only 3,800) that he has grown up and more and more equal to his parents.

Last April 2020, when Jack still didn’t have an Instagram profile, it was thanks to his sister, The King actress Lily-Rose, that we were able to see how much Depp’s son was and has become similar to his “Old Man” .

The girl had in fact posted on Instagram a sweet birthday wish to brother, sharing two photos: one with several shots of her and her brother in a photobooth when they were just kids, and one with John’s doppelgänger … er, the boy in swimsuit and sunglasses enjoying the warm days in balcony.

“Little Jackie is 18! My little brother, my care, my soul. Happy Birthday, I love you so much!“he wrote Lily-Rose in the caption of the post that you can also find at the bottom of the news.

