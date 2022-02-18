Johnny Depp sues Amber Heard for $50 million

Johnny Depp He has not had an easy few years, since the last few years have been spent between legal fights due to his divorce from Amber Heard.

Johnny and Amber got married in 2015 and only a year later the actress presented a complaint against the actor for domestic violence.

In 2020 he lost a defamation lawsuit against The Suna British tabloid that called him a “wife beater,” which only tarnished his name further.

In an effort to remedy the loss of roles in Hollywood, where Disney and Warner Bros. have turned their backs on him, Johnny Depp has hired kathleen zellner and has sued Amber Heard in the United States for 50 million dollars.

Zellner is a lawyer known for her participation in the series Making a Murdererand is a specialist in defending falsely accused people.

Kathleen will join Depp’s US legal team, which already includes Adam Waldman and Benjamin Chew. In the North American country, Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex.

“I have spent the last 30+ years defending people who have been falsely accused of wrongdoing. I welcome Johnny Depp to that list and join his team who share this point of view and have defended it effectively.” “said the lawyer.

Why did Johnny Depp sue his ex-wife?

Depp seeks to win the $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard in the United States for a newspaper article in the Washington Post in which Heard described having been a victim of domestic abuse with the consequence that the actor lost several contracts.

Heard has previously mentioned that he ended up with black eyes, a broken nose and a broken lip from an assault in 2015.

Depp’s team argues that everything is a plot and they assure that Heard manipulated the photos in which he appears with blows to the face.

The last thing known about the legal battle between the actors is that the court gave Depp access to Heard’s phone, with which the interpreter intends to show that his ex faked the reported injuries.

Photo credit: Instagram

