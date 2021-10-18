Johnny Depp superstar at the Rome Festival. “The success I am most proud of is my children”

More than two hours late Johnny Depp arrives at the Rome Festival in triumph. Light jacket and a dark hat that during the meeting with the press he offers to the translator as compensation for her long answers, the star met the children on the red carpet to present Puffins, the cartoon web series born as a spinoff of the successful film Arctic – A glacial adventure where he lent his voice to the pirate bird Johnny Puffins, an Italian project with international ambitions produced by Andrea Iervolino and Monica Bacardi. They are not star manias: the two hours late are due to the crowd of fans who blocked him outside his Roman hotel, crazy traffic until the security made him pass from the back to get him to the Auditorium where other admirers were waiting for him on the red carpet, some even with supporting signs like “We are all here for you, we will not shut up about injustice” in reference to the ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. In the evening, at the very crowded Auditorium della Conciliazione, traffic blocked in the area due to the crowd of admirers who, not having a ticket, are content to see it parading on the red carpet. Here, too, he returns to talk about the ex, but only when they ask him about Hollywood Vampire, the band he plays in, does he remember the concert in Lucca (in 2018, in the midst of the battle, Heard): “I was going through a very difficult period and you you have covered with affection “. Depp never shirks from that affection and for this reason too he accumulates an hour late, signing after signing, photo after photo, before gaining the stage of the Auditorium full to the point of unbelievable and with some undisciplined spectator who takes off his mask, (putting it back on when an appeal is made from the stage). The evening is interrupted by applause, shouts and declarations of love that follow one another, sometimes breaking the conversation, but Depp welcomes the compliments with infinite gratitude and patience.

Fans welcome Johnny Depp to the Rome Auditorium

“After two years of Covid we did not expect such great affection from the city we were not prepared for urban warfare” said the directors of Alice in the city that hosts it, Fabia Bettini and Gianluca Giannelli “Depp is one of the most loved characters in cinema and the big hug that the city gave him was nice. We assure you that we have done everything to make it arrive ”.

Depp says: “My daily work as an actor gives me the opportunity to face various challenges: over time I have come across very different characters, some welcomed with joy. I remember that as a child on Sunday afternoon they sent silent films on TV, I could being 5 or 6 years old and I saw Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton, incredible geniuses, masters of this art. There I understood that the challenge of silent cinema does not give you the luxury of dialogue and words, it is easy to say ‘I love you’ but expressing it with your eyes, bringing out that feeling inside you without words, is much more difficult “. But compared to a product designed for children like the Puffins, he remembers how during his childhood “you often saw Vietnam, the war, in all its violence on television”.

The protagonist of the cartoon 'Puffins' to which Johnny Depp lends his voice

Many call him as The Captain of the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean: “Playing Jack Sparrow – says Depp – was a challenge because, I’m sorry to admit, I was more excited to have infiltrated the enemy camp (in the evening explicit that it is Disney ed.) And I wanted to push the boundaries of the character. it was a big risk to have me hired. In other words, if you have a viewer of 5, 35, 75 or even 95 on the couch to see Bugs Bunny or Beep Beep and Willy the Coyote you welcome the kind of cartoon that I have seen so many times with my children. If we accept that the coyote pecks the rock in the head and then has only a bump we accept it because it is a cartoon. Puffins I accepted the challenge to try to understand what could make children laugh and have fun and there was no face, everything was just language, only voice “.” Before the Pirates of the Caribbean I had spent three years taking care of my baby, and watching cartoons “, he smiles.” I think it’s important for everyone to keep their childhood, even if sometimes it doesn’t leave you with a sense of security, you go and look for it elsewhere. For me it is essential to continue to keep the brain alive, otherwise I would end up in an empty and dark room. “

He remembers the beginnings of his acting “I soon found myself trapped in a seven-year contract on a TV series. I started tempting them all, for a year and a half, to get fired, I even got arrested. And when it finally ended. the things I really wanted to do have arrived. Because for me it was not necessary to be an actor if I had not participated in something really creative, I did not want to be a product. Then I would have preferred to be a bricklayer “. He returns to Hollywood when asked what advice he would give to a young aspiring actor. “Hollywood forces you to things you do not understand, there is a culture of shame and rejection that you end up falling prey to. Fear is a baggage of others, we already have ours, we must not overload ourselves with that of others. With fear they try to forge you, force you into something that does not belong to you. You must continue to be who you are, keep what you believe in, have your dreams. Allow all of this to come out in the right circumstances. Understand and listen to who. he understood and lived the pain, those older than you “.

Depp explained the complex path that gave birth to Johnny Puffins’ way of speaking, which does not belong to any language. “When they proposed the idea of ​​this series, what fascinated me was to do something extravagantly. I reread the books of the zoologist Desmond Morris, I studied, I did research to understand what the reactions to the sounds of children were very little ones, we all make noises and strange faces to get reactions from babies but I wanted to scientifically find out why certain reactions. I thought it would be nice to invent a language for the character and the producers had the patience to wait for me because the only way to create this new language seemed to me to mix the sound of the puffin, which is Johnny Puffins, with my voice “. The result is a universal language that in fact has already been sold, thanks also to Depp’s fame, in 90 countries around the world.

(agf)

When asked what success he is most proud of, Depp has no doubts: “Definitely my children. Nothing comes close to them and nothing could. As far as work is concerned, I belong to the school of thought that an actor does not. should never be satisfied because for an actor, satisfaction is death and it means that you can no longer push and get more from a character. “

Iervolino says that one of the reasons why the great star agreed to do Puffins are the positive messages that the story conveys: “Many young people today feel maladjusted because on social media where you only see perfect things and you don’t feel that way. One day Johnny told me about when his daughter Lily-Rose (now an actress and fashion testimonial) at 5 she did not feel beautiful because she did not look like Barbie, Johnny with his wife took her out to dinner, showed her that the girls around were not Barbie. This is Johnny Depp, a great artist but also a good person, a father who had a great deal of attention towards his daughter in crisis. This is why he agreed to be the Puffins “.

He talks about his work, which he loves very much especially when he is away from Hollywood: “The point of my career is what it is and always has been: it is there, and I continue to do what I like, looking for an interesting path. still making films and certainly meeting Andrea and Monica we will do something together. I am grateful to be away from the machine that spits out jokes and fairly obvious things made on formulas in three acts. I would like to make films or help people make films with something very simple that has to do with fame or famous directors, maybe she is a fifteen year old girl who has something to say it doesn’t matter if she is a teenager with a cellphone but what matters is her satisfaction. I don’t think that’s possible in Hollywood, which is a vacation place where skills and knowledge are lacking. I prefer to do something that really interests me “. “My approach to acting has never really changed. The most important choices I have made come from the roles I turned down, the ones I was advised by agents interested in high pay, where I was one with the gun or went to bed with the girl from the movie “.