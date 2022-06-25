Johnny Depp surprised with his new look after the controversial trial with Amber Heard

Several weeks have passed since the controversial trial for defamation in which they faced Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard. However, its two protagonists continue to generate something to talk about day after day.

For her part, the actress tries to keep the dispute out of court and thus reaffirm her dismissed statements. She recently gave an interview for NBC in which she assured that she will hold each of her accusations against the actor until death.

Johnny Depp in court.

Far, far away from Amber Heard, Johnny Depp He is rebuilding his life after cleaning up his image and the jury gave him, by unanimous decision, the triumph in the court of the state of Virginia. Since the entire contest ended, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has already provided an exclusive dinner and announced that she will record an album with jeff beck.

Now, the star of The Young Scissorhands decided to make a clean slate and totally renew his image. It was for this reason that some of his images at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland revolutionized social networks.

Johnny Depp appeared wearing a new look after reaffirming that “the best is yet to come.” The actor decided to leave his beard and mustache behind and cut his hair to look much more youthful, as he had always been used to by his fans.

The multifaceted artist took to the stage of the Festival and surprised wearing a white shirt with the sleeves rolled up, a vest, a beret and numerous necklaces. In addition, he completed his style with sunglasses that made our clean-shaven face very evident.

Johnny Depp with a new look on stage.

At the same time, Depp a photo was taken with a fan and the Instagram post was filled with praise for the artist and his new style: “What a good decision to cut everything, in every way.”