Johnny Depp surprises at Jeff Beck’s concert and shines on the guitar

Johnny Depp surprises at Jeff Beck’s concert and demonstrates his skills on the guitar. | Special: Twitter.

Johnny Depp surprises at Jeff Beck’s concert and shows off his guitar. The protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” surprised those attending Jeff Beck’s concert by being the special guest, showing off his skills as a musician and appearing happy and calm to resume his life, while awaiting the final verdict of the trial with Amber Heard.

Through Dior’s campaign to promote Sauvage perfume, the new elixir, many people learned that Johnny Depp not only has acting skills, but also musical. But the reality is that the beginnings of the 58-year-old actor were in music and he was even part of a band.

It may interest you: Pete Davidson dyes his hair blonde just like his beloved Kim Kardashian

By chance, he met fellow actor Nicolas Cage who encouraged him to enter the Seventh Art and from then on everything is history. However, Johnny Depp has always found time to combine his two passions; in fact, he is a member of the rock group “The Hollywood Vampires”alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry of Aerosmith.

So he did not hesitate to join the Jeff Beck concert held yesterday Sunday at the Sheffield City Hall in Sheffield, England. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the musicians performed a duet version of “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye and “Little Wing” by Jimi Hendrix, as well as “Isolation”, which is a collaboration they did in 2020 and is a version of the John Lennon song from 1970.

Sure, it was a surprise for attendees that they could not keep their astonishment and emotion at seeing the protagonist of “Scissorhands Man” on stage. To capture the moment, they recorded videos that were later uploaded to social networks, where they became a trend.

“Well… what a surprise we had last night when Johnny Depp joined @jeffbeckmusic on stage,” one user wrote, while others commented: “He’s leaving the court. Rock to Sheffield for Jam on stage with Jeff Beck. What a legend!” and “I just saw Jeff Beck at Sheff Town Hall. Johnny Depp on guest vocals – amazing ensemble.”

Other netizens also expressed that they are happy that the actor continues with his life, despite the legal situation that has haunted him since 2016, when Amber Heard sued him for the first time. “Not even two days have passed and we already have new photos of Johnny. He is getting on with his lifedoing one of the things that he likes and is passionate about: playing the guitar”.

Not even two days have passed and we already have new photos of Johnny ��

He is continuing with his life doing one of the things he likes and is passionate about: playing the guitar ��

On this occasion, he is in England playing with Jeff Beck ��������

��: theemilycarrol via IG stories. #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/g3boTXUpfm – Johnny Depp, the owner of my heart (@johnnydepp_mex)

May 30, 2022





Johnny Depp took over the stage, after six weeks of testimony in the trial for defamation that he promoted after his ex-partner published an article in which he described him as “a public figure who represents domestic abuse.” During the process, both expressed that their desire is to recover their lives.

According to Infobae, in the final arguments, the actor’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, stated that Amber Heard “ruined his life by falsely telling the world that she was a survivor of domestic abuse committed at the hands of Mr. Depp.”

You can read: Why the verdict in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was postponed

Meanwhile, the counterpart stated that Johnny Depp was the one who ruined the life of the actress by waging a smear campaign against her after she filed for divorce and publicly accused him of assault in 2016. In Mr. Depp’s world, you don’t leave Mr. Depp,” said J. Benjamin Rottenborn, attorney for the actress. “If you do, he will start a global humiliation campaign against you.”

After hearing this, he fairfax courthousein Virginia, United States, has the task of analyzing all the evidence and testimonies to say what the final verdict is, which not only the former couple is looking forward to, but also various people around the world who followed the trial that was broadcast on live.