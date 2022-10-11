Johnny Depp surprises his fans in New York with a totally unrecognizable appearance

It seems that good times are running for Johnny Depp. The 59-year-old actor is determined to start a new stage in his life after the media trial that he starred in last summer with his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, 36; and proof of this have been the few public appearances of him after the judicial process.

Dedicated to music entirely, the actor also seems to have recovered the illusion in love with the lawyer Joelle Rich, who will take his case in 2020 in the trial that the actor held against the British newspaper The Sun. But not only that, but it seems that the interpreter has also decided to turn his image around; if not, just ask the dedicated fans who ran into the actor in New York last Saturday, who just happened to recognize him.

The actor looked almost unrecognizable on his way out of New York. GTRES

The eternal protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean He appeared before his fans with his classic bohemian style when it came to dressing, but it was his face that caught the most attention, as the actor seems to have chosen to shave completely and not show off the characteristic facial hair that has made him famous for decades.

Looking indie and neat, the actor met with his fans to sign autographs and take pictures with all those who were waiting outside the Capitol Theater, in the New York town of Port Chester, just before the concert he was going to offer with his great friend and partner in musical adventure, Jeff Beck.

Actor Johnny Depp in New York GTRES

The actor, whom many already compare to the musician Ozzy Osbourne for his appearance, continues his concert tour with Beck, who after finishing their stops in the United Kingdom have begun in the United States, where they will give new shows. Except for these performances, Depp has been somewhat missing from the media spotlight, perhaps tired after the saturation he suffered during the more than six weeks that the trial against his ex-wife lasted, broadcast and followed minute by minute from all corners of the globe.

Johnny Depp no ​​longer sports the facial hair that characterizes him. Own

His most recent appearance, however, was during the last delivery of the MTV VMAs, where he appeared dressed in the suit of the iconic astronaut that gives the image to these awards.

In addition, the actor is preparing his return to the big screen with the French actress and director Maïwenn, playing King Louis XV of France in the film Jeanne duBarry, which began shooting in France at the end of July.

The discretion, maxim of Amber Heard

A discreet position that his ex-wife, Amber Heard, also seems to have taken, who just a few days ago was located in Costitx, a small Majorcan town where he seems to have established his temporary residence with his daughter, Oonagh, and his partner since 2020, Bianca Butti .

The actress, through the streets of Costitx. Instagram/Amber Heard

Furthermore, as reported The Majorca Newspaper, Heard has acquired a new identity during her stay on the island (she calls herself Martha Jane Cannary), and has rented a house owned by the family of Maria Antònia Munar, the controversial Majorcan politician charged with corruption in 2013 and sentenced to 11 years from prison Apparently, Heard would enjoy complete anonymity in the town of Costitx, in the interior of the island, and which only has 1,371 inhabitants. She walks around there and enjoys complete tranquility with the two pillars of her life. Apparently, Costitx would have brought calm and tranquility to the actress.