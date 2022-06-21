Johnny Depp surprises with a new look while Amber Heard “saves” to pay him

After more than two weeks of winning the defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp surprised his fans with a change of look when he took the stage with Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland. The actor sported a more youthful appearance after shaving off his beard.

A source told People that Depp “just wants to get his career back” after the verdict in his favor. “The trial was necessary, but he is happy that it is over. Although he is relieved by the jury’s verdict, he is not gloating.”said the source about the actor Pirates of the Caribbean.

“He’s not even talking about the trial now. He filed the lawsuit because he deemed it necessary. However, he has moved on. He now he can go back to what he likes to do. He likes acting and has a busy summer ahead of him. He is also looking forward to continuing to work.” He just wants to get his career back. He loves filming”added the source.

Johnny Depp’s appearance comes days after his ex-wife, Amber Heard admits she cannot pay damages to the actor following her libel trial.

Amber Heard “saving up” to pay Depp?

It appears that Amber Heard is “saving” pennies now that she owes Depp $8.35 million in damages. Last week, the star of Aquaman was seen shopping at the TJ Maxx discount department store in the Hamptons.

Multiple sources told the new york post in early June that the actress is “broke” due to the high legal fees associated with her and the Depp trialAnd that was before the jury ordered the actor to pay millions after it was alleged that he defamed him.

When asked if the actress had the means to cover the jury’s verdict, her lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, said: “Oh no, absolutely not.”

Earlier this month, Depp won all three libel claims in his case against Heard for her 2018 opinion piece published in the Washington Post, in which she describes herself as a survivor of domestic abuse.

The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages, but Heard will only have to pay $10.35 million because Virginia law limits punitive damages. In addition, the jury awarded Heard $2 million in damages, for which the actress must pay $8.35 million to the actor.