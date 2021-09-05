Johnny Depp takes Amber Heard to court

Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard: the Aquaman actress on trial. The feud between the two former spouses is enriched with a new chapter that will open in April 2022

It is a story without end and full of twists that he sees as a contendenti Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard. One against the other after a traumatic and accusatory divorce. Now it is the interpreter of Pirates of the Caribbean who gets a victory: the star will be able to sue the 35-year-old for defamation asking for compensation of $ 50 million.

Mutual allegations of domestic violence

Heard, after leaving her spouse, told the media that she had suffered domestic violence. History, then, promptly denied by Depp who, on the contrary, had revealed that he had personally experienced a stormy relationship (complete with flying dishes in the kitchen and jumping phalanges). The actor – defined by The Sun as a wife-beater – defended himself accusing the ex of lying about the abuse. Thus the opening of the libel suit and the subsequent request for cancellation by the star of Aquaman. The trial will begin in April 2022.

Cinema boycott Johnny

Separated from 2017, as Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it) recalls, Johnny and Amber fought each other from the beginning making the courtroom a real movie set. After years, Depp yells at the plot and points the finger at the film industry, guilty of having put in place a real boycott work. From the latest news coming from overseas it seems that the artist’s latest film, Minamata, will not be distributed in the United States.

