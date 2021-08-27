Johnny Depp thanks fans for their support: “You are warriors”

Johnny Depp calls his fans “warriors” and “soldiers” for their support in the legal battle against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp he praised his fans calling them “soldiers” and “warriors” for their support during his legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard. In the video, posted on Twitter, the actor can be seen greeting fans from a car. We hear a fan who, offscreen, tells Depp that “They believe him”, in reference to the allegations of abuse addressed to the plaintiff. Depp is seen blowing a kiss to the crowd, stating: “You are warriors. You are all warriors. You are all fantastic soldiers. Thank you, God bless you “.

In November of last year, Depp lost a libel suit against The Sun, brought by the actor following the publication of an article calling him a “Beater of wives”. The 58-year-old also lost an attempt to appeal the High Court ruling in March this year. However, on August 17, Fairfax County Judge Penney Azcarate refused to dismiss the case against Heard, according to legal documents obtained by Deadline. Also earlier this month, Johnny Depp won a rare legal victory over ex-wife Amber Heard, who was forced to donate the proceeds of the divorce ($ 7 million) to charity.

In a recent interview, the actor called his situation “unpleasant and messy” and claimed to be boycotted by Hollywood. In fact, the United States remains the only territory that has not yet released its latest film, Minamata. The director of the film Andrew Lewis had previously accused MGM of having “buried” the film because of Depp’s personal problems.