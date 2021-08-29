Johnny Depp thanks the fans who believe in him in a video: “You are magnificent warriors”

The last two years may not have been the best of Johnny Depp, who following the domestic violence allegations was cut off from the cast of Fantastic Beasts and by other projects that involved him. But certainly the actor can always count on the support of his fans, who have never stopped supporting him since the day of his dismissal, both on social media and in real life.

On the occasion of his participation in the Karlovy Vary International Film Fest, the most important film event in the Czech Republic, Johnny Depp was in fact received with great enthusiasm by the public, and was also approached by some fans who shouted at him “We believe you”, in reference to the now famous judicial affair that sees him as the protagonist together with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Invited to the Festival to present Crock Of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan, film that traces the life of the frontman of the Pogues of which Depp is the producer, the actor stopped for a moment to respond to his supporters, being immortalized in a video that in the last few hours has been making the rounds of the web. In the video in question, he can be seen addressing them, with an almost moved air, and replying: “You are all warriors. You are incredible soldiers. Thanks! Be blessed! “

Johnny Depp, remember, recently got a small court victory. Following the plaintiff’s request for quashing of the lawsuit against Amber Heard, the Fairfax County Judge ruled that the trial will be held as scheduled. The actress will therefore be tried for defamation in April 2022 regarding her famous article, published by Washington Post, in which she accused her ex-husband of domestic violence. Now, he will have to prove in court that his statements were true. HERE find the latest updates in detail.

