Johnny Depp, the actor made a little Jack Sparrow happy with a special imitation [VIDEO]

Moment of sweetness for Johnny Depp, which made the joy of a fan who was waiting for him on the red carpet of the Deauville Film Festival. The actor, for years at the center of controversy and legal problems for his controversial affair with ex-wife Amber Heard, was present in the French town for the screening of the film City of Lies.

The young fan may not have been so interested in the crime drama he retraces the murder of Notorious BIG and Tupac Shakur, but he was able to make it clear which Johnny Depp’s favorite character is. The child was dressed as Jack Sparrow, perhaps the most iconic of the roles of the actor, who approached him and decided to imitate the famous pirate.

Everything has been immortalized in a video and some photos that are making the rounds of the net. Little Jack Sparrow he is visibly excited as he listens to the slurred speech by Johnny Depp. It is possible, however, that the embarrassment was due to the fact that he was not understanding a word of what was being said, if the child were French.

Stay anyway a very sweet moment and YOU CAN SEE IT HERE.

Recently, the narrative around Johnny Depp seems to have changed: the actor thanked fans for the support in his lawsuits against Amber Heard, which are taking a turn in its favor. The judges denied the request for annulment of the trial made by the legates of the ex-wife; at the same time they agreed a few weeks ago the request of Depp’s lawyers, who asked to be allowed verify the alleged donations made by Heard to the associations you mentioned.

It would seem a minor thing, but in the libel suit filed against ex-wife and the Washington Post per shared the words of the actress that have compromised the career of Johnny Depp, is a crucial element.

