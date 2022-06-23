Johnny Depp: the actor’s change of look after winning the trial against Amber Heard | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | SHOWS

After winning the trial for defamation against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp He has reappeared on the public scene at a concert in Finland where he stole the attention of the audience for his radical change of look.

The triumph of protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” in court he has put him in the eyes of everyone, so each of his movements is closely followed by the media and his fans. Although the 59-year-old interpreter has tried to keep a low profile, he has not been able to escape from the cameras and it was learned that he celebrated the jury’s decision with a spectacular dinner with 20 of his closest friends in an exclusive British restaurant.

Later, the hollywood star He reappeared with his friend Jeff Beck in a concert that both offered at the Helsinki Blues Festival, in Finland. But what caught the most attention was not the show, but the radical change of look with which the American singer was also seen. Did you see it?

Johnny Depp is one of the most important actors in the Hollywood industry (Photo: Getty Images)



THE RADICAL CHANGE OF LOOK OF JOHNNY DEPP AFTER WINNING AMBER HEARD TRIAL

Through social networks, the new look of Johnny Depp could be seen, who appeared with bleached hair, wearing a quite relaxed look, wearing his distinctive sunglasses, but with his face completely shaved.

The Hollywood star appeared at the Helsinki Blues Festival, in Finland, along with his friend Jeff Beck, where he showed his new image, leaving behind the beard and mustache that characterized him for years.

Johnny’s new style divided opinions among his fans and on social networks there were reactions in favor and others against.

While some celebrated the change of image of the interpreter of Jack Sparrow, assuring that he took several years off himself; Others did not take well that he said goodbye to something that was already part of his style.

JOHNNY DEPP WILL RETURN TO THE COURTS

Johnny Depp is preparing to return to court and face a new lawsuit against him, this time for assault.

The 59-year-old actor was sued by Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, who accuses him of hitting him several times during the filming of the film “City of Lives”, causing some injuries to his ribs.

The trial will take place on June 25 and for the second time Johnny Depp’s lawyer will be Camille Vasquez.