Johnny Depp, the Association of Spanish Directors protest for the award at the San Sebastian Film Festival

The Lifetime Achievement Award planned for Johnny Depp at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain has been criticized by the Association of Spanish Directors.

As we told you just a few days ago, a Johnny Depp the highest honor will be awarded to the next San Sebastian Film Festival, which will be held from 17 to 25 September in the city of the same name in the Basque Country. But now comes the news that the Asociación de Mujeres Cineastas y de Medios Audiovisuales (essentially, the Association of Spanish-born filmmakers), in the person of the president Cristina Andreu, harshly criticized the award.

In a statement to the Associated Press she said she was “very surprised” by the thing, adding that

This says a lot about the festival and its management, and sends a terrible message to the public: “It doesn’t matter if you’re a harasser who abuses women, as long as you’re a good actor”

concluding that the association is studying “the next steps to take”.

The Donostia Award, we remind you, it is a very prestigious career award. We also remind you that Depp is not currently on trial for harassment nor has he ever been convicted of harassment, and the positions against the actor start from the accusations made against him (but never proven) by his ex-wife. Amber Heard.

Meanwhile, Depp will also receive another Lifetime Achievement Award: at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

