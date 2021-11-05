Johnny Depp, the court grants him access to Amber Heard’s phone records
Outcast from Hollywood for turbulent private affairs, Johnny Depp takes a little judicial “revenge”. After losing the case against the British tabloid The Sun who had labeled him a “wife-beater” (the judge had verified that 12 of the 14 domestic incidents had occurred), now Captain Jack Sparrow’s former interpreter has obtained – according to sources of Page Six – permission from the Virginia court to access the ex-spouse’s phone Amber Heard.
The battle continues
Against the actress of Aquaman, to whom he was married from 2015 to 2017, Depp filed a $ 50 million libel suit, following photos the woman showed in court as evidence of domestic abuse. The actor wants to prove that those images with both black eyes do not correspond to reality and therefore he is determined to debunk the charges one by one.
The incident allegedly took place in Los Angeles in 2005 and, according to her, it would also cost her a broken lip and nose, although from the testimonies of the police who rushed into the apartment there would be no trace that proved the clashes in the house. .
Hot photos
The offending photos will be subjected to a thorough review of Depp’s lawyers to assess whether they were forged, as the lawyers actually claimed during the lawsuit against the English newspaper.
The very expensive and painful legal battle now adds a new piece, but in the meantime it has caused the actor an image damage and a conspicuous economic loss. In fact, he was ousted from the third Harry Potter prequel film, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: Dumbledore’s Secrets (in the hall from 15 April 2022) and abandoned by the de Pirates of the Caribbean.
The European tour
Meanwhile, to assert his reasons, he makes the rounds of European festivals in search of consensus, from Karlovy Vary to San Sebastian, up to Rome, where he presented the dubbing of the webseries in the Alice nella città section Puffins. Will he be able to rise from the ashes? The public is hoping for it, because this divorce is throwing mud on a troubled but respectable career.
.