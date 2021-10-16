Johnny Depp, the Court: He really beat up ex-wife Amber Heard. His lawyer: “We will present irrefutable evidence”

No appeal. He definitively lost Johnny Depp in court because he will not be able to appeal before British justice against the first instance sentence that in recent months saw him defeated in London in a lawsuit filed with the Sun: the tabloid that the Hollywood star had sued for being called a “thug” husband in 2018, but which was ultimately acquitted (the tabloid) on the grounds that it recognized the allegations of violence and abuse made by ex-wife, former model and actress Amber Heard as credible. Basically, according to the court, Depp actually beat up his ex-wife.

The plaintiff had criticized that verdict with harsh words, qualifying it as unfair and announcing his intention to appeal to the higher judgment. But the possibility of going on appeal – which in the UK system must be screened and approved by a judge – he was denied for lack of sufficient arguments, first by the magistrate himself in the first trial and now also by a second degree court. The legal defeat in the UK thus becomes final; and, after having already had a heavy impact on Depp’s image and film career, it could also produce its effects on the legal disputes still open between the actor and Amber Heard in the US.

After a three-week trial in July last year, the star’s libel request against the publisher of the Sun newspaper who had called Depp a “wife-beater” was rejected. The judge ruled that Depp, 57, assaulted Heard, 34, on a dozen occasions and caused her to fear for her life three times. The actor wanted to appeal but this possibility was denied him.

This is the comment made by Johnny Depp’s attorney, Joelle Rich of Schillings Partners: “The evidence presented at last week’s hearing (Mr. Depp’s appeal against News Group Newspapers LTD) further demonstrates that there are clear and objective reasons to seriously question the decision reached by the British court. Mr. Depp is looking forward to presenting complete and irrefutable proof of the truth in the libel suit in the United States against Mrs. Heard, where she will have to provide a full disclosure. ‘

