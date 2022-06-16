Johnny Depp: the day that Scientology changed the way he saw life | Celeb from United States nnda nnlt | CHEK

After the trial against Amber Heard for defamation, Johnny Depp keep giving what to talk about. The American actor is not characterized by professing any particular religion, but it was revealed that he does believe in Scientology, which has helped him in difficult moments in his life.

The protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” does not believe in organized religions and explained why: “When I was a child, my uncle was a preacher in Kentucky and I would go see him, and all these adults were screaming, crying, being blessed, and They kissed his shoes. So I thought, ‘This is not about it. If you have a god, you don’t have to do this. It has to be a little more personal,’” he previously told The Straits Times.

However, if there was a religion that Depp turned to in moments of difficulty in his younger days when he lived in a small apartment of a friend of his on Hollywood Boulevard: Scientology, a belief to which Tom Cruise and other Hollywood stars belong. .

SCIENTOLOGY, THE RELIGION IN WHICH JOHNNY DEPP BELIEVES

Scientology is a belief developed in 1954 by the American author L. Ron Hubbard, with whom Johnny Depp came into contact at a somewhat complicated stage in his life.

According to SensaCine, the 59-year-old artist had great financial difficulties before becoming a big Hollywood star. That is why he turned to Scientology to overcome his personal problems in a “surprising” way.

At that time he lived in a small apartment of a friend of his on Hollywood Boulevard, United States, and was going through many financial problems.

“I was broke. He (his friend of his) would go to Mexico all the time and leave all those pesos lying around. I changed them at the cashier on the corner so I could eat and smoke,” Depp recalled.

“I did that until I found a Scientology place down the street. They gave you 3 dollars to take a strange test. He answered all kinds of strange questions with different names. I survived like this for a while,” she explained.

In a 2011 interview with Larry King, Depp said that he does have faith but not necessarily in any religious deity: “I have faith in my children. And I have faith, you know, that as long as you keep moving forward, keep walking forward, things will be fine, I guess. Faith in terms of religion, no… religion is not my thing.”

Other actors who believe in Scientology

Johnny Depp is not the only Hollywood actor who believes in Scientology, as many other stars have also had faith in this doctrine: Elisabeth Moss, John Travolta, Kristie Alley, Jenna Elfman, Jason Lee, Juliette Lewis, among many others.

Depp had his own theory as to why other celebrities were into Scientology: “I guess it makes you feel good,” he told The Straits Times.