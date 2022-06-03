Johnny Depp: The details why Disney withdrew the actor from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Johnny Depp won the defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, although the jury also found him responsible for defaming the actress on one occasion. However, the balance tipped in favor of Depp because he will only have to pay Heard two million dollars compared to more than 10 million that she will have to pay him.

Spectators from all over the world have seen how two stars of the film industry brought to light different episodes of their stormy relationship. Many already analyze what will come after the legal event; in social networks there are already demonstrations against Disney to retract and apologize to the actor, who was expelled from the company after Heard’s complaint.

WHY DISNEY FIRED JHONNY DEPP FROM PITARAS DEL CARIBE?

The news surprised the actor’s followers in 2018: “Disney no longer wanted to have Johnny Depp in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise”. At that time, Stuart Beattie, screenwriter of the original saga, stated that the company’s decision was made due to the low box office suffered by the last installment.

“I think he’s had a great career. Obviously, he’s made that character his, and the character made him more famous,” Beattie told the British outlet. Daily Mail. The screenwriter admitted that they didn’t expect much from Depp’s performance in the first film.

“Before it appeared as ‘Jack Sparrow‘ (Depp) was considered this kind of independent, quirky actor who did these cool little Tim Burton movies, but he was by no means a movie star and a lot of people thought we were crazy for casting him.”

However, the bottom line is that Heard’s accusation against Depp already existed and Disney knew exactly what they were facing if the actor continued in the franchise. On the other hand, this did not interest Warner Bros., who received a series of criticisms after signing Johnny for the Fantastic Beasts saga, but due to pressure, the actor ended up leaving the project.

THE TESTIMONY OF HIS EXMANAGER

Johnny Depp was removed from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise due to allegations of domestic abuse made by Amber Heardsaid the former agent of the actor Christian Carino, in a videotaped statement that was issued during the defamation lawsuit.

Carino, also a former Heard agent, said Disney never explicitly indicated that Depp would be removed from the “Pirates” franchise due to allegations of domestic abuse, but that he was “understood.”

JOHNNY DEPP’S RESPONSE TO DISNEY

Disney’s decision also surprised Johnny Depp. During the trial against Amber Heardthe actor assured that he will not play Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ even if the company pays him 300 million dollars.

Due to the success of the saga, in August 2015 the multifaceted American actor was named Disney Legend during a gala at the Expo D23 event organized by the film company.

This appointment was given after the surprise appearance of Depp before the 7,500 fans who gathered at the exhibition. The artist was accompanied by the then CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Robert Iger.

THE NEW PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN

The filmmakers of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ confirmed plans to extend the successful Disney saga. margot robbie will be the protagonist of a new installment of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ (‘Pirates of the Caribbean’) that will follow the adventures of a female character with a totally different plot from the original film.

Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the project, revealed in an interview to the newspaper The Sunday Times that two scripts are being worked on for the sequel to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, one of them will star the actress, margot robbie.

about the return of Johnny Depp to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,’ Jerry Bruckheimer was clear in saying, “Not at this time.” However, the producer has left the door open to reach a new agreement with the actor. “The future has not yet been decided,” he added.

