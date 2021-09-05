Johnny Depp: the director of Minamata accuses the studio of having “buried” the film due to the deprivation of the star

Minamata director Andrew Levitas wrote to MGM complaining about the treatment of the film which has not yet been released due to the personal vicissitudes of star Johnny Depp.

After the presentation at the Berlin Film Festival, the biopic Minamata, interpreted by Johnny Depp, has almost completely disappeared from circulation. As a result, director Andrew Levitas wrote a letter to MGM accusing the studio of having buried the film because of Depp’s personal problems.

Here you can find our review of Minamata. In the US, the critically acclaimed film was due out in February, but was never finalized. So Andrew Levitas, in a letter published on Deadline, writes: “MGM had decided to ‘bury the film’ (words from chief of acquisition Mr Sam Wollman).

Levitas allegedly tried to change the firm’s mind, receiving a clear refusal in return. MGM has released a statement explaining: “The film was acquired for release through American International Pictures (AIP), a division of MGM that handles daily releases. Minamata continues to be among future AIP releases and at this time the film’s US release date is. to be established.

In Minamata, Johnny Depp offers a heartfelt portrait of Eugene Smith, a famous photojournalist sent to Japan to document the negligence of a multinational that devastated an area causing deaths and malformations in children following mercury poisoning in the water. In the cast also Bill Nighy and Hiroyuki Sanada.