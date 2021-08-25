Johnny Depp, the dispute with Amber Heard – People rekindles

After the devastating legal beating in the UK, Johnny Depp has a new chance at home to retaliate in court against ex-wife Amber Heard. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor, whose Hollywood career plummeted in court battle that exposed abuse in the couple’s troubled relationship, got a green light in a libel suit from a Virginia judge. in the United States.

The judge ruled that the Old Bailey’s verdict last November, which found Depp wrong in the lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch’s “Sun”, does not prevent the plaintiff’s second lawsuit against Heard over an opinion piece. which she published in the “Washington Post”.

“I have become a public figure, a symbol of domestic violence, and I feel on my shoulders the force of the anger of our culture against women who dare to have their say”, she wrote. Amber in the op-ed, released in December 2018 in the capital newspaper in which the former model had never mentioned Depp by name. There was no need: the relationship with the former “beautiful and damned” from Hollywood, three times Oscar nominee, had ended in a storm two years earlier in the public eye.

The lawsuit in Virginia, in which Johnny asks Amber $ 50 million in damages, had been filed before the one in Britain, but a series of red tape had pushed forward the British lawsuit in which Depp had challenged an article in which he was referred to as a “wifemaker”. After a trial that lasted weeks, Judge Andrew Nicol found “substantive truths” in the “Sun” text and eventually the tabloid was acquitted. Depp had also lost on appeal, while Amber had asked the American court to recognize the overseas verdict and dismiss the case. A thesis now rejected by Fairfax County Judge Penney Azcarate, whose opinion was greeted with “great satisfaction” by Ben Chew, the Washington Bar attorney who protects the plaintiff’s interests.

Meanwhile, while the second lawsuit goes on in the US, the American production company MGM, which had bought the rights to Depp’s latest film “Minamata”, has decided not to distribute it in the United States. Is it the actor’s personal problems and the strength of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment that continues to shake the world of cinema? “Hollywood boycotted me for my private life”, recriminated Depp himself in a confessional interview with the Sunday Times in which he admitted, as a “man and actor”, that he had been through a chaotic situation lately, but that he was ready to change.

