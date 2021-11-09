Johnny Depp, the divorce with Heard: “Hollywood is boycotting me”

No space for silence. Johnny Depp, who has never wanted to comment on Hollywood’s growing ostracism in recent years, has decided to let go of his own curtain of secrecy. “Hollywood is trying to boycott Minamata, perhaps because of the leading actor and the bad situation in which he finds himself “, he declared, without preamble, in an interview granted to Sunday Times. The actor, still prey of the long divorce from his ex-wife, Amber Heard, explained how the US film industry has decided to block the theatrical release of Minamata, film presented at the Berlinale 2020.

The film, directed by Andrew Lewis, should not have been slowed down, but the judicial events of Depp, accused of being a “wife-beater”, would have led the distribution to decide not to broadcast it. “[La Mgm deve spiegare alle vittime di Minamata] because you think an actor’s personal life is more important than his dead childrenCommented Lewis, whose film chronicles the ordeal of Japanese fishermen whose village was the victim of mercury poisoning. In the 1970s, it was photojournalist Eugene Smith – played in the film by Johnny Depp – who denounced the affair. “We looked these people in the eye and promised them that we would not be exploiters, and that the film would be respectful. I think we kept our side of the deal, but those on the other side should have kept theirs too, ”Depp’s latest comment.

