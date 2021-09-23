Johnny Depp, the legal battle against the ex-wife restarts in the USA

He has already lost a UK libel case against the tabloid Sun who had called him a “wife-beater” now Johnny Depp however, it could find its revenge in the United States in a new libel suit, this time against the Washington Post, guilty of hosting an article signed by his ex-wife Amber Heard. The new chance was given to the actor by a Virginia judge who ruled that last November’s verdict of the Old Bailey that wronged Depp in the lawsuit against the Sun from Rupert Murdoch, does not prevent the plaintiff’s second lawsuit against Heard for the Washington Post article. “I have become a public figure, a symbol of domestic violence, and I feel on my shoulders the force of the anger of our culture against women who dare to have their say”, wrote Amber in the op-ed, released in December 2018 on newspaper of the capital in which the former model had never mentioned Depp by name.

Three-time Oscar nominee, Depp recently complained about the treatment he’s received from Hollywood, which he claims is boycotting him in the wake of controversy over his stormy relationship two years ago. American production company MGM, which bought the rights to Depp’s latest film Minamata, has decided not to distribute it in the United States. “Hollywood boycotted me for my private life,” Depp himself recriminated in a confessional interview with Sunday Times in which he admitted that he has been through a chaotic situation lately but that he is ready to change.

The lawsuit in Virginia, in which Johnny asks Amber $ 50 million in damages, had been filed before the one in Britain, but a series of red tape had pushed forward the British lawsuit in which Depp had challenged an article in which he was referred to as a “wifemaker”. After a trial that lasted weeks, the judge Andrew Nicol had found “substantial truths” in the text of Sun and eventually the tabloid was exonerated. Depp had also lost on appeal, while Amber had asked the American court to acknowledge the overseas verdict and dismiss the case. A thesis now rejected by the Fairfax County Judge, Penney Azcarate, whose opinion was received with “great satisfaction” by Ben Chew, the Washington bar attorney who protects the plaintiff’s interests.