Johnny Depp, the meeting at the Rome Film Fest

The report of the meeting with Johnny Depp, on the occasion of the presentation of the animated series Puffins to Alice nella Città during the Rome Film Fest.

Johnny Depp he is one of those characters capable of making his presence felt strongly (and also his absence, considering that the meeting dedicated to the presentation of Puffins started with an abundant delay). What is striking about Jack Sparrow’s performer is his reflexivity when he opens his mouth, and his slapstick humor when he stops talking and tries to entertain the audience in some way. We tell you below the report of the meeting with Johnny Depp, dedicated to the presentation of the cartoon Puffins, directly from Alice in the City.

Knowing how to act without speaking

Puffins is an animated web-series, centered on the adventures of Johnny Puff, and his friends, who live as a tribe in Otto’s Lair. It is an animated product for a mainly preschool audience, which is divided between gags and educational messages (Puffins can be seen on Chili, Prime Video and on Apple TV).

The meeting was attended by producers Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi, who underlined that Puffins “is the product of a new language, because we are focusing on short-lived cartoons, in CGI, with educational messages, and with a new language. specially designed by Johnny Depp ”.

The Puffins series will be distributed in 90 countries around the world, and obviously finds in Johnny Depp a great source of appeal. The actor thus explained the reasons that led him to try his hand at a cartoon.

I was attracted to the idea of ​​creating a character capable of emitting particular sounds, which could create reactions even in the youngest children. And I mixed this language with that of the puffin.

It is therefore a real challenge, which Depp underlined, recalling how “my job, or what my job was, constantly offers such opportunities“. And in this case the interpreter subtly mentioned the personal disputes that are concerning him.

As a child I watched several silent films – continued Depp – such as those of Charlie Chaplin or Buster Keaton, and this way of making films is a real challenge, because you can’t use words. I’ve always accepted challenges: I chose the part of Jack Sparrow because I wanted to expand my boundaries and those of the character. And then, whether you are 5 or 70 years old, if you watch Bip Bip and Willy the Coyote you accept the absurd situations that are proposed because it is a cartoon, and I wanted to try out such a challenge.

“I like the challenges of my job, or what my job was”

Producer Iervolino also pointed out that Johnny Depp wanted to work on Puffins “because it’s a cartoon that conveys educational messages. Johnny once told me that his five-year-old daughter didn’t feel as beautiful as Barbie, and he then took her around to show her that there are no Barbie beauties. And this way of doing things is also part of the Puffins project “.

To a question asked by the audience about his acting career, Johnny Depp answered very frankly:

I still enjoy making films, and I thank the producers who allowed me to work on Puffins. I want to keep making films, and help people make them. There are many young people who want to express themselves, and I would like to support them. Cinema is a challenge and it’s nice to challenge yourself, so I prefer to do things like this than work within the usual production mechanisms. Hollywood is now a vacation spot for me.

We conclude our report dedicated to the meeting with Johnny Depp on the presentation of Puffins with a question addressed to the interpreter about the work that made him most proud.

I must say – he declared – that the thing I am most proud of are my children. As an actor I never really feel satisfied, because if you get to that point you start to settle down.

We remind you that Johnny Depp is a guest of Alice nella Città, an autonomous section parallel to the Rome Film Fest 2021, which is taking place from 14 to 24 October.



