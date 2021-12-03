Johnny Depp, “The Minamata Case” will be released in the US

After hanging in the balance for months,withit will finally hit theaters in the United States, but without the involvement of MGM which had bought the exploitation rights.

They were replaced by the Samuel Goldwyn Films And Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment (ILBE) who will bring the film to theaters from December 15. It will be a technical release because then the number of cinemas screening Andrew Levitas’ film will increase in the United States and Canada in 2022: the intention is to try to give the film a chance for the awards season.

The news comes after last summer Johnny Depp had criticized the studio accusing Hollywood of boycotting his personal problems, a position also shared by the director.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Johnny Depp he had called his fall from grace a “media nonsense”, and that in his opinion the film should be seen regardless of his personal problems:

We looked these people in the eye and promised them that we would not exploit their story, and that the film would be respectful. I am convinced that I have kept my promise, but those who arrived later should also do so. Some films touch people, as is the case with Minamata and those who may have experienced similar things in her life. And all this … to get to Hollywood boycotting me? A man, an actor in an unpleasant and confused situation, after all these years of work? […] But I’m taking steps to bring all of this to light.

After the news arrived in the last hours, the director commented:

I am delighted that the US public will finally be able to find out what has happened and continues to happen in Minamata and in the rest of the world. Removing the voice of marginalized people and those left alone (as well as artists) is something that must stop and the corporate giants must stop. With partners we are in tune with, this story will finally see the light in the US and perhaps offer some peace to the victims and their families who have had to deal with too much.

The Minamata case premiered on Sky and NOW, and is available on DVD and Blu-Ray from 3 November thanks to Eagle.