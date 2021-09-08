Johnny Depp, the new photos of the expected return to the red carpet

To the Sunday Times, Johny Depp told of having lived a “surreal” period due to the “boycott of Hollywood” for the events related to the divorce with Amber Heard: Warner Bros removed him from the set of Fantastic Beasts 3, he was stripped of the role of Jack Sparrow from the franchise of Pirates of the Caribbean and his latest upcoming film, Minamata, was not distributed in the US. So here is that the public appearance made by Johnny Depp last Sunday 5 September it’s unbelievable.

The celeb with the most stormy divorce in America has thus returned to tread the red carpet. Obviously we are not talking about the well-known red carpet of the 78th Venice Film Festival, but about the Deauville Film Festival in north-western France. Here Johnny Depp presented the film released in 2018 City of Lies where he plays a retired detective who believes the LAPD had a role in the murder of rapper The Notorious BIG in 1997.

Johnny Depp at the Deauville Film Festival, September 5, 2021 LOIC VENANCEGetty Images

Johnny Depp walked the red carpet wearing a trouser suit in shades of dark blue and a felt hat. Smoked glasses are a must. The actor signed some autographs and greeted fans with sketchy smiles, not being able to hide a more subdued air than in the times of the Hollywood red carpets. As Page Six reports, City of Lies it was presented for the first time in December 2018 out of competition at the Noir in Festival in Italy and if it was initially supposed to be released in the United States in September 2018, it then suffered several delays due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (married for just over a year in 2015) has taken on disturbing new contours. The latest development is that Amber Heard will be tried for defamation for the editorial of Washington Post (December 2018) in which she defined herself as a “victim of domestic violence”. In response, Johnny Depp accused her of “lying about the abuse” and demanded $ 50 million in compensation. We will see the outcome in the upcoming trial.

Johnny Depp at the Deauville Film Festival, September 5, 2021 Sylvain LefevreGetty Images

