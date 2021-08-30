Johnny Depp: the new Sauvage commercial is out and the fans praise Dior (VIDEO)

After the release of the new commercial with Johnny Depp, the entire web is praising Dior for deciding to continue supporting the beloved American actor.

The video of a new spot from Sauvage with Johnny Depp was uploaded two days ago on the youtube channel of Dior and fans stormed Twitter with posts in order to praise the brand for having decided to stay on the side of the American actor who, following the accusations of violence made by Amber Heard, found himself in a difficult situation with the Hollywood tycoons.

The American star lost her role in the Fantastic Beasts film series as a direct result of a UK court verdict ruling against Johnny in his lawsuit against his ex-wife and The Sun newspaper. Furthermore, it seems that the actor will probably no longer be hired to play the role of Jack Sparrow in future chapters of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Loading... Advertisements

However, in this messy legal feud that has caused a lot of controversy online, the talented actor has something his former flame doesn’t have: countless legions of fans who have continuously supported him through all of his battles. Currently those fans are busy praising Dior for their courage in deciding to support the actor with a new Sauvage commercial.

The video, titled “Sauvage – Game of Notes“, it’s basically a chat between Depp and perfumer François Demachy in a dimly lit room. The two artists talk about their inspirations and at one point in the film the actor strumms his guitar.