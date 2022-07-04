Johnny Depp: the return to the cinema of the actor of Pirates in the Caribbean after his trial with Amber Heard | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

A few months ago, Johnny Depp initiated legal proceedings against his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamationafter he accused her of domestic violence, something that he denied on more than one occasion.

Heard’s complaint caused the actor to lose a large number of contracts, in addition to being separated from various productions and film projects, the most recent being that of “fantastic animals”, where he played the dark magician Gellert Grindelwald.

However, and after winning the trial against his ex-wife, the actor is getting ready to return to the recordings with more force, as he recently revealed in an interview.

THE NEW JOHNNY DEPP MOVIE

After closing a small tour with his band “hollywood vampires”, the 59-year-old actor took a direct plane to France, where he joined the recordings of Jeanne duBarrywhere he plays the controversial King Louis XV.

The tape, which will be Depp’s first since his trial, will not go to the cinema, as the actor is used to, but will go directly to streaming. This is what the Hola portal points out, which points to Hulu as the platform that will host the award-winning artist’s new film.

With this, the artist who gave life to “Young Scissorhands” returns to the recording sets since 2019, when he filmed “Waiting for the Barbarians”, the Italian film directed by the Colombian Ciro Guerra.

JOHNNY DEPP AND “PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN”

In recent days, and with his victory in the trial against his ex-wife, the rumors of a return of the actor to the saga of “Pirates of the Caribbean” increased, despite the fact that it was Depp himself who ruled out his participation.

However, the actor denied that there is any rapprochement on the part Disneyin addition to having assured some time ago that he would not return to the company because they did not support him when he needed it with the initial trial.

THE IMPRESSIVE AMOUNT DISNEY WOULD HAVE TO PAY FOR JOHNNY DEPP

That Disney turned his back on him in his trial with Amber Heard did not sit well with Johnny Depp, who a few weeks ago was consulted about his artistic future.

THE JOHNNY DEPP BAND TOUR

It is no secret to anyone that, in addition to being a renowned actor, Johnny Depp has a passion for music, as he shows when he goes on stage with his band hollywood vampires.

