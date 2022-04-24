Johnny Depp: the security guard’s statement at the trial – People – Culture

On April 11, the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began. The actor initiated the legal suit against his ex-wife for defamation, after she made accusations against him for violence after their separation in 2016.

This caused serious labor and personal problems for the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean, and for this reason he now claims 50 million dollars (192 billion pesos) for “damage caused to his image.”

The statements exchanged during this time today are in front of a lawyer and each one of the words causes great astonishment to know the behind of a couple that shone before the flashes.

One of the witnesses was security guard Sean Bett, who witnessed the fights and said he thought “they were going to kill each other or go to jail.”

The reference to the violence experienced is not lacking in each story of the two parts and that is the only coincidence between them. The statements are crossed and make up a different story, which also generates the “support sides”.

(Keep reading: Bad Bunny stirs up social networks with an announcement of the sale of his Bugatti).

Johnny Depp giving his statements in the trial against Amber Heard.

But each witness who goes through the hearings shakes with their statements and that was the case of Johnny Depp’s security guard, Sean Bett, who assured that, before the separation of the actors, he feared for the physical integrity of both and imagined the worst ending that included a death.

To exemplify what the relationship of the now ex-partner was like, Bett narrated a fight that he witnessed, for which he led him to imagine the worst scenario, and he communicated it to the actress as a warning.

“There was one time they had an argument at his West Hollywood address. Johnny told me, ‘just take her downtown to the penthouse so he can relax and cool off,'” the man claimed.

“As we drove downtown, she was crying. This was at a time when arguments were happening quite often. And I was telling her ‘this can’t go on, or they’re going to kill each other or they’re going to end up in jail,'” he recalled. .

(We suggest: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: 5 questions to understand their legal battle).

Sean Bett , security guard, giving his statements about the relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

According to her story, the security guard could not fulfill his goal of avoiding more fights between the couple because the actress responded that she felt great love and was not willing to lose her boyfriend.

The feelings described did not coincide with the facts: the violence was more and more frequent.

“He threw a bottle of water or a plastic cup down the stairs and it bounced in Johnny’s direction, but I caught him and we got out of there as soon as possible,” he revealed about one of the attacks the actor received from Heard.

‘From Cinderella to Quasimodo’: Johnny Depp’s description of Amber Heard

The actor’s word was the most anticipated in the entertainment world. Finally, Depp made his statement in front of the lawyer.

In the first instance, he indicated that his complaint was made to clear his name and think about the well-being of his children, as well as in front of those who followed his career in the world of acting.

(Be sure to read: The drunk and violent video of Johnny Depp presented by Amber Heard).

Amber Heard at the trial against Johnny Depp.

It was the article published by ‘The Washington Post’ in 2018, written by Amber Heard called ‘I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change’, which brought him to justice.

In this document, she recounts shocking situations that she experienced and, although she did not give proper names, the events were attributed to him.

Deep recounted the ordeal she experienced from the moment the article was published because she became the figure that represented domestic violence.

The accusations against him were added to the interviews that his ex-partner gave, for example when he appeared on a magazine cover with a bruise on his face, to represent the situation he was recounting.

“I felt like it was my responsibility to try to clear my name for many reasons, but I wanted to free my children from this horrible thing that they had to hear about their father, which was false,” the actor said.

(Keep reading: This means Greeicy Rendón and Mike Bahía’s baby name.)

Johnny Depp explaining in court how Amber Heard hit him.

As for the events that occurred during the courtship that lasted 15 months, the actor had no hesitation in mentioning that the relationship had a complete change from one moment to the next.

“It’s very strange when one day you’re Cinderella, so to speak, and then in 0.6 seconds you’re Quasimodo,” he exemplified, referring to Heard’s personality, which, according to him, changed rapidly.

Likewise, he admitted that the relationship had complicated moments due to strong discussions, but that he did not exercise physical violence.

“I never got to the point of hitting Mrs. Heard in any way, nor have I hit any woman in my life,” he said to deny the accusations against him.

Blows, bottles and an operation: the day Johnny Depp almost lost a finger

The trial witnesses chosen by the renowned actor did not skimp on details.

So much so that the stories were reflected in shocking moments that he would have gone through during the relationship with Heard.

It was the doctor David Kipper who revived the surgery that his patient went through, at the time of almost losing a finger after a violent episode starring the actress.

Kipper gave his testimony at the trial and there he reconstructed the event that occurred in 2015, when after a call from his patient he was present at the home he shared with Heard.

Upon arrival at the property, found part of the site with blood on the walls from Depp’s finger after an injury. He proceeded to perform a cure on her, while other people present looked for part of the missing yolk meat: it was found in the kitchen.

There was also Heard who, according to the doctor’s account, had no injuries.

Only the actor went to the hospital where he underwent finger reconstruction surgery. The medical records contain this, however, it is not there where the episode in which he was injured is recounted.

(You may be interested: Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 96th birthday at Sandringham).

The actor asks his ex-partner for 50 million dollars in damages.

It was the plaintiff who revealed what happened that day after a fight: “Heard threw the bottle of vodka, threw the second bottle of vodka at me, which cut the top of my finger and sliced ​​the bones.”

“That’s when I started to feel what I think was probably some kind of crisis, a nervous breakdown or something like that,” he said.

More news

Kika Nieto confirms that she lost two of her YouTube channels.

Andrea Valdiri showed everything that was left over from her two-meter wedding cake.

‘I am losing my daughter to dementia; she can’t talk or walk.’

Andrea Valdiri’s mother talks about what happened with Epa Colombia.

Matmu, the method that teaches you to breathe to lose weight.

THE NATION / Argentina

Group of Newspapers of America (GDA)