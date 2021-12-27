Johnny Depp, the trial of Amber Heard: James Franco called to testify

Johnny Depp continues the tight legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard. And this time it is James Franco who is called to testify against the actress, who in recent days – after years of silence – has admitted to having a sex addiction, to having had sex with his students in the cinema and having cheated on all his girlfriends, except the current Isabel Pakzad. Bad timing, in short, for the actor, who with these statements – after various accusations of violence – is probably trying to get back on his feet and take back the reins.

Not that his colleague Johnny Depp is doing better, mind you: downloaded from the franchise Fantastic beasts, the prequel to Harry Potter in five acts, he has recently been seen wandering from festival to festival (including the Alice nella città section of the Rome Festival), to regain acclaim and inveigh against Hollywood’s ostracism.

Why do these two paths meet right now? Quickly said: Depp’s lawyers sent Franco a subpoena – according to reports Page Six – to testify against the actress. It seems, in fact, that Franco had an affair with Amber Heard at the time of the wedding with the actor de Pirates of the Caribbean, at least according to what Depp has stated in the past. Precisely, in May 2016 when a security camera would have filmed the two in the elevator together (not any one, but the one in the couple’s penthouse), just 24 hours after an altercation between the spouses which – according to her – would have caused the Heard a black eye. At the time, the two had shot the thriller together The Adderall Diaries (currently available on Amazon Prime Video).

The deposition is expected to take place on April 11, 2022 in Virginia (during a trial lasting about 12 days) and would serve to plead the $ 50 million libel suit to the detriment of the star of Aquaman. The subject of the dispute is an article dating back to 2018 of Washington Post in which the ex-wife claimed to have been a victim of domestic abuse. Depp has always denied everything by declaring – as stated in the trial documents – that Heard had arrived in court with false bruises, painted on the body ad hoc.

The actress’s lawyers responded by saying that James Franco was living in the same building at the time and that therefore the fact that he shared the elevator with her was a mere coincidence.

Once again, in short, the versions are discordant, but this time, no longer on the dock but on that of witnesses, it will be Franco’s turn to clarify. Whether he is considered credible or not, it will be up to the judges to determine but his involvement will certainly not benefit his public rehabilitation.

The Depp-Heard trial is one of the bloodiest in Hollywood, above all for the kind of statements made and the ferocious accusations launched by both sides, where there is talk of torture, violence and toxicity of all kinds.