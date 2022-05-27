Johnny Depp threatened Elon Musk in a chat: “I’m going to show him his penis when I cut it off”

Amber Heard could not hold back the tears at the recent trial session. The reason was listening to some threatening messages from Johnny Depp towards her and billionaire Elon Musk.

The litigation that is being held in Fairfax continues to leave eye-catching testimonies, statements or evidence in recent weeks. In this case, the messages Depp impacted on Amber Heard during his statement.

The one who was the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean would have insulted his former wife in a chat with his friends. “Fortune hunter” either “stripper” are some words that the interpreter would have written to his close circle.

Johnny Depp would have published these messages after receiving a request for divorce from Amber Heard in 2016. In addition, the actress also obtained a protection order for her ex-husband.

In these messages were also found threats to Elon Musk. Johnny Depp would have also insulted the billionaire by thinking that he had an affair with Amber Heard at that time.

The one who won a Golden Globe raised the intensity of the threats towards the South African in the chat. “I’m going to show him things he’s never seen before. Like the other side of his penis when he cuts it off,” the interpreter came to say.

Johnny Depp, after viewing the chat, he defended himself before the jury alleging that his humor was dark and that certain parts of that conversation are not true. In any case, it is yet another episode in this highly mediatic trial.