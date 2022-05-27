Entertainment

Johnny Depp threatened Elon Musk in a chat: “I’m going to show him his penis when I cut it off”

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 32 1 minute read

Johnny Depp would have threatened Elon Musk
EFE

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 32 1 minute read

Related Articles

Obi-Wan Kenobi: what happened to Hayden Christensen after “Star wars: episode 3″? | DisneyPlus | Darth Vader | answers

9 mins ago

Only Murders in the Building Season 2: Casting news unveiled by Selena Gomez for the long-awaited next season!

10 mins ago

Celia Lora gets out of the water forgetting her mini beach suit

19 mins ago

The Rock to replace Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button