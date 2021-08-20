Johnny Depp today, the outburst: “Hollywood boycott me”

Accusations, chilling statements, lawsuits and appeals, scenes in court and outbursts on the tabloids: if you believed that the saga of Hollywood’s most toxic and violent divorce was over, well unfortunately you were wrong. Johnny Depp is back to talking and he did so in an interview with Sunday Times just before the news came that his ex wife Amber Heard will be tried for defamation. Then begins a new chapter, in which the actor hopes to be able to tell his truth which, according to him, differs greatly from the picture of a violent and abusive man drawn by his ex-wife. “Hollywood boycots me because of my private life”, said the actor, adding “Am I a man, an actor, in a messy and uncomfortable situation in recent years? Sure, but I’ll go ahead and bring things back to their place and in full light ”. We’ll see, the story continues.

