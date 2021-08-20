Johnny Depp today, the outburst: “Hollywood boycott me”

Accusations, chilling statements, lawsuits and appeals, scenes in court and outbursts on the tabloids: if you believed that the saga of Hollywood’s most toxic and violent divorce was over, well unfortunately you were wrong. Johnny Depp is back to talking and he did so in an interview with Sunday Times just before the news came that his ex wife Amber Heard will be tried for defamation. Then begins a new chapter, in which the actor hopes to be able to tell his truth which, according to him, differs greatly from the picture of a violent and abusive man drawn by his ex-wife. “Hollywood boycots me because of my private life”, said the actor, adding “Am I a man, an actor, in a messy and uncomfortable situation in recent years? Sure, but I’ll go ahead and bring things back to their place and in full light ”. We’ll see, the story continues.
Heard and Depp, by now we understand, they want to wash dirty clothes in public, in full sunlight, recounting the most gruesome and maniacal details of their relationship in court in front of everyone. Their marriage lasted just over a year (they met in 2011 on the set of The Rum Diaries, married in February 2015 and divorced fifteen months later for “irreconcilable differences” ed), but it seems clear that horror movie peaks of violence were reached during that time. Blackmail, beatings, flying dishes, threats and even those hallucinatory tales that emerged before Judge Andrew Nicol of the High Court of London of severed fingers scattered in the garbage and written on the mirror with the “missing” phalanx. In December 2018, in an editorial by Washington Post the actress defined herself as a “victim of domestic violence”, in response he accused her of having “lied about the abuse” and asked her for a compensation of 50 million dollars. At that point Heard appealed, asking for the defamation case to be quashed, but now a Virginia judge has decided that the trial will take place.
Depp has already lost another lawsuit against the magazine’s publisher The Sun who in an article had defined it as a “wife beater “ or “wife beater” (and the judge ruled that it was a true description), but now he hopes to be able to rehabilitate himself thanks to the new case, showing the world his reasons. To the Sunday Times he said he experienced a “surreal” period due to the “Hollywood boycott”. After the sentence in favor of the Sun, his career suffered a meltdown precisely because of the image that emerged in the courtrooms: Warner Bros removed him from the set of Fantastic Beasts 3, he was stripped of the role of Jack Sparrow from the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean and his latest upcoming film, Minamata, was not distributed in the US. The tragic saga continues and one wonders if, in the face of such a war, we can really talk about losers and winners.
