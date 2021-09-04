Johnny Depp “tortured” Leonardo DiCaprio on the set in 1993

Few will remember Leonardo Dicaprio in Happy birthday Mr. Grape. Yet thanks to that film, in which he also starred Johnny Depp, managed to break free from the small screen and earned the first Oscar nomination of his career. Acting on that set, however, wasn’t easy due to colleague Depp, who “tortured “, as he admitted himself. Here’s what happened behind the shooting of the film.

Johnny Depp “tortured” Leonardo DiCaprio on set

In the film directed by Lasse Hallström, Leonardo Dicaprio she played Arnie Grape, a teenager suffering from severe mental retardation. In the 1993 film, Johnny Depp he played DiCaprio’s brother. At the time, the protagonist of The Pirates of the Caribbean he was already a famous actor and was going through one of the many dark periods that have marked his career. The relationship between the two actors, therefore, was not the best and Depp himself, a guest at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, confessed that he didn’t always treat his young acting colleague, who was just over 18 at the time, with the utmost respect.

Repentance many years later: “It was a difficult time for me “

Johnny Depp he said he regretted having treated badly Leonardo Dicaprio on the set. “It was a difficult time for me and I don’t know why: I tortured him, seriously”: So the actor began by telling the little anecdote that no one was aware of. “He was always talking about video games – has continued – And I said to him: Nor, Leo, I won’t let you take another puff of my cigarette secretly from your mother ”. A little later he also admitted that in fact the actor, who would later become popular thanks to Titanic, he behaved very professionally on set and worked hard for his character and to make the most of that film. To conclude, he admitted that he values ​​him very much today even though they are not great friends.

