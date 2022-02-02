“Johnny Depp, transformist like me, I would like to work with him”

Bruno Barbierifamous starred chef and inflexible judge of Masterchef, last January 12 he turned 60. A few days after this important date, he decided to tell about himself a little The Corriere della Sera, revealing something more about his life.

My 60 years are written on the identity card, in reality I am 20 … every now and then I think about it as the age passes, but if I look back I have no regrets, I have no regrets. I know that I have also done good for others, I have always behaved correctly, I have tried to be a positive person even with those around me

Continuing, he also talked about his political roots and his family.

We in those parts have always been leftists [lo chef è di Medicina, provina di Bologna]. I don’t want to talk about politics, but I grew up in the Unity Festivals, it was nice because you learned so many things, there were the azdores who prepared tagliatelle, tortellini, tons of ragù… It was a school. From my mother I developed a taste for fashion, you can see it in my looks that have become a brand in my programs: I have fun, I like to play, it’s my way of being and it’s also what the public wants. I didn’t imagine that someday some people would want to dress like me, be me

My father, on the other hand, was a man of one piece. My dad and I have always had visions of life in the opposite direction, he wanted me to be an engineer and instead I worked as a cook. This already says it all. We were linked by a deep love that at times we didn’t have the courage to express each other and eventually we became friends. He’s the one who taught me that in life you should never give up

Going forward with the interview, Bruno Barbieri he also talked about his future. He recently starred in the docu-film Sky Look-alike- The life of others and now dreams of working with Johnny Depp.

I think he’s a bit like me, he’s an eclectic person, a quick-change person, and that’s how I feel. He manages to change his characters, he knows how to change his works, he is joyful, funny, out of the box. He is unruly like us chefs.

What do you think?